The Indianapolis Colts offense was on a historic pace in 2025 before quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a torn Achilles. Jonathan Taylor and the running game got a lot of the credit for that rise, and rightfully so. However, the passing game had also taken multiple steps forward, and wide receiver Alec Pierce was a big part of that.

Pierce came into the league as primarily a deep threat out of Cincinnati, but he has evolved his game and become more of a well-rounded receiver as he enters his fifth season.

Catching the ball down the field is still what Pierce does best, which is a skill that a lot of teams will be coveting on the open market. Pierce led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons, topping out at 22.3 yards per reception in 2024 and 21.3 per grab last season. In addition to that, Pierce eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career in 2025 and scored six touchdowns despite dealing with subpar quarterback play during the back half of the season.

In a relatively weak receiver market, Pierce is sure to be one of the best names available. Where could he land?

The Titans have a franchise quarterback in Cam Ward, and the former No. 1 overall pick showed flashes of stardom during an uneven rookie season. The next step for Tennessee is helping smooth out those uneven moments that Ward had in his first season, and that starts with improving his supporting cast on offense.

Ward was playing behind a shoddy offensive line with one of the worst receiving cores in the NFL in 2025, and it showed with the lack of separation that this weapons were getting downfield. Pierce isn't an elite separator, but his ability to make contested catches and attack the ball at the catch point makes up for that.

On top of that, Ward is a big-armed passer who can make plays down the field, and his creativity in the pocket allows him to extend plays to create even more big gains. The Titans have the most cap space in the NFL this offseason, per Spotrac, and adding Pierce would give him a go-to target to finish off some of those plays.

It's no secret that the Bills will be looking for plenty of receiver help this offseason after it was one of the primary reasons why they were knocked out of the playoffs, and Pierce would be a great place to start. On paper, the former Colt is a perfect fit with Josh Allen, who doesn't mind taking a shot downfield and giving his receivers a chance to make a play.

During the back half of the 2025 season, Brandin Cooks was the primary guy on the other end of those plays. With all due respect to Cooks, who has had a great career, that's a bad place to be for a team trying to win a Super Bowl.

Khalil Shakir is a quality slot receiver, but he works primarily on the inside. Buffalo needs someone on the outside to complement him, especially since the Keon Coleman pick isn't exactly working out so far. Adding Pierce in free agency would be the perfect ingredient to supercharge this Bills offense in Joe Brady's first season as head coach.

It's unclear exactly what direction the Steelers are going in this offseason after replacing Mike Tomlin with Mike McCarthy, a decision which points toward Aaron Rodgers being back for another season in the Steel City. Rodgers had his ups and downs in 2025, but he still has enough left in the tank to run at least an average offense.

In order to do that, the Steelers need to beef up a receiver room that was very shallow outside of DK Metcalf last season. Rodgers and Metcalf developed good chemistry during their first season together, and adding Pierce would give Rodgers a pair of explosive weapons on the outside if he does decide to return next season.

McCarthy's offenses in Dallas, with Dak Prescott at the helm, were some of the most explosive through the air in the entire NFL. If he wants to recreate that in Pittsburgh, adding Pierce would be a good start.

Pittsburgh has the eighth-most cap space in the NFL, according to Spotrac, so money shouldn't be an issue getting Pierce in town. For an offense that desperately needs some more juice and has for years now, the deep threat should be at the top of their list this offseason.