The NFL world on Wednesday mourned the passing of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Mike Wagner. The reason for his death has not been disclosed. He was 76 years old.

Wagner played safety for the Steelers for 10 seasons, winning four Super Bowl titles. A key piece in Pittsburgh's vaunted “Steel Curtain” in the 1970s, Wagner was a three-time All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler.

Steelers president Art Rooney II issued a statement on Wagner's passing, calling him a “tremendous player” and an “integral part” of the team's success.

“Mike played a key role on our championship teams of the 1970s. As a member of four Super Bowl-winning teams, his toughness and consistency were paramount to our secondary. His contributions on the field were significant, but it was also his steady presence and team-first mentality that truly defined him,” read the statement, which also expressed condolences to Wagner's family.

“He will always be remembered as a champion, a great teammate, and a proud member of the Steelers family.”

Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Mike Wagner: pic.twitter.com/VAnRO6DQwW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2026

After his stint at Western Illinois, the Steelers drafted Wagner in the 11th round in 1971. Despite being unheralded, he immediately carved out a role with his tenacity, even becoming the NFL's interceptions leader in 1973.

He retired in 1981, tallying 36 interceptions and five forced fumbles in 119 games. He was named to the Steelers Hall of Fame in 2015.

After his playing days, Wagner earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Pittsburgh and worked in the financial industry. He also spent time as a defensive backs coach at Pine-Richland High School in Pennsylvania.