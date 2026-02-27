The NFL stopped the NFLPA from releasing their report cards publicly, but that does not mean that the report cards stopped altogether. ESPN has released the full survey. There were a lot of big, eye-opening points that stood out, and one of the more surprising was how low the Pittsburgh Steelers rated their stadium and facilities overall.

According to the survey, it was the first time the Steelers finished in last place across the board. Last year, the Steelers ranked 28th. The Arizona Cardinals finished just ahead of the Steelers at 31st. The biggest issue for the Steelers was the fact that owner Art Rooney has not spent well, and that the home field was not on par with where it should be.

“[Steelers owner] Art Rooney ranks last in the league for willingness to invest in facilities, a trend reflected in the Steelers' poor facility ratings across the board,” the survey said.

The reasoning behind the low field grade was that the conditions struggle to keep up with the rest of the NFL, given how often other teams like Pitt use the field.

“Players cite inadequate maintenance and excessive wear from hosting local college and high school games,” the survey said. “Players across the league note the poor condition of the field and emphasize the need for investment to bring it up to standard.”

Article Continues Below

The Steelers' locker room was graded an F. Players reported that it “has only five bathroom stalls for the entire team.”

Per the survey, players report that the Steelers' training room lacks updated recovery technology and “modalities.” Pittsburgh's strength coaches ranked last in the NFL, though the training staff ranked first in a big contrast.

“We are not going to comment on a report that we have not seen in its entirety,” Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten initially told ESPN when they were asked for comment.

It is also worth noting that the Vikings and the Dolphins were the two highest-ranked franchises in the NFL. Then the Cardinals were the only team to receive an F.