With the Pittsburgh Steelers in the midst of the 2026 offseason, there is no denying that there is one storyline that continuously surrounds the team. As the Steelers await the decision of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, NFL insider Adam Schefter gives insight into the mystery behind it.

While Pittsburgh hired head coach Mike McCarthy, who has familiarity with Rodgers, there was speculation that the quarterback could be coming back. Without an official decision yet and probably not for a while, Schefter would speak on his self-titled podcast about the many “feelings” that are sensed.

“With the man of mystery, there are some real mysteries here as to when he’s going to announce what he’s doing, whether he is or isn’t coming back,” Schefter said. “Feeling is, he’s coming back, feeling is, it should be mid-March, feeling is, it should be Pittsburgh. That means he could retire tomorrow, or he could wind up playing with the Vikings in the Spring. We don’t really know exactly, I’m just telling you the general gist of what’s being said out there right now.”

General manager Omar Khan would be asked Tuesday about the upcoming decision with Rodgers, saying there's been communication between the team and the star, even expressing that he doesn't expect it to be like last year.

“Steelers GM Omar Khan says he’s been in communication with Aaron Rodgers, but there’s nothing new to add,” Brooke Pryor of ESPN wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I don’t see this going like it did last year,” Khan said to Pryor.

Last season, Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards to go along with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Pittsburgh went 10-7 last season, winning the AFC North, but being eliminated in the wild-card by the Houston Texans.