The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to improve heading into the 2026 NFL season. This comes as Pittsburgh breaks in a new head coach in Mike McCarthy. Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke at the NFL Combine Tuesday about his team.

After being asked about cap casualties, Khan seemed to take a definitive position.

“Omar Khan repeatedly made it sound like the Steelers are not eager to release any veterans under contract (as so-called “cap casualties”). Multiple times asked specifically about Jonnu Smith, he talked like the team is OK with him coming back,” Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reporter Chris Adamski posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Khan also spoke highly about defensive star Patrick Queen, the outlet reported. Both Smith and Queen are veterans on a Steelers team that once again was one and done in the NFL Playoffs in 2025.

Steelers looking to improve in many areas for 2026

Pittsburgh is facing uncharted waters this upcoming season. McCarthy is replacing Mike Tomlin, who coached the team for nearly 20 years and never had a losing season.

General manager Khan says his team is looking to improve in all sorts of ways with McCarthy at the helm. The team has to figure out who will be its quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is on the fence about signing a new deal with the team.

“Steelers GM Omar Khan says he’s been in communication with Aaron Rodgers, but there’s nothing new to add,” ESPN's Brooke Pryor posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

Khan is hopeful to have an answer soon on Rodgers.

“The door's open to have Aaron back. I've had conversations with him,” Khan said, per NFL.com. “I spoke to him last week. Mike McCarthy has spoke to him. He knows how we feel about him. Right now, we're proceeding… He's a free agent and he's not on the roster, but he knows how we feel about him.”

The Steelers won the AFC North division in 2025. Pittsburgh then lost to the Houston Texans in the NFL Playoffs.