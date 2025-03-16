Aaron Rodgers has free agency at a standstill as teams are waiting to see where he signs. There are several teams who are interested in his services, and they probably can't do anything until he gets back to them. Those teams are the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had the latest update on the quarterback's status.

“I'm told from sources that Rodgers does have standing offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “I checked with the source from one of those teams about a timeline for Rodgers. I got back a text with the Webster's dictionary of the word enigma, and so that's kind of the feeling right now.

“Teams are waiting this out, waiting on Rodgers. The feeling is there's not just a money consideration here. There's fit, there's surroundings, all those things. Minnesota Vikings are sort of on the periphery here. Sources there tell me that it's possible they get involved with Rodgers, but the feeling this week has been probably not. They want to develop J.J.McCarthy.”

The Steelers may have the most intriguing situation for Rodgers, as the team recently just traded for DK Metcalf to improve their offense.

Where will Aaron Rodgers sign in free agency?

It's not certain how long it will take Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on where he decides to play next season, but it's obvious that he's holding up some teams.

Though the Steelers may have the most interesting case for Rodgers, the New York Giants also could be an intriguing place to play. They have a solid defense and a budding star on offense in Malik Nabers, who would be Rodgers' go-to option. To add to that, the Giants have the third pick in the NFL Draft and could select a game-changer at a position of need.

It doesn't seem like the Vikings are too interested in Rodgers, which makes sense because they have J.J. McCarthy. At the same time, the Vikings are coming off a big season, and they may want some real stability at the quarterback position, and Rodgers can give them that.

The hope is that Rodgers can decide where he wants to play soon, so the teams that lose out on them can find other options to sign in the event that he doesn't choose them. It should be interesting to see where things lead as free agency continues.