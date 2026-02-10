For the second consecutive offseason, the quarterback-needy Pittsburgh Steelers are seemingly waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision. A return seems unlikely, but if it does happen, one analyst advises the team to pair him with New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.

The Steelers have expressed interest in a Rodgers return, particularly with Mike McCarthy taking over as head coach, but his low efficiency numbers should convince them otherwise, ESPN's Ben Solak wrote. However, if they do bring him back, Solak wants to see Pittsburgh acquire Rattler to sit behind him in 2026.

“If the Steelers re-sign Aaron Rodgers to another one-year deal, God bless 'em,” Solak wrote. “Rodgers' lack of mobility and diminishing arm talent is an enormous limiting factor on their offense. Only two quarterbacks (Fields and Brady Cook) threw shorter passes than Rodgers in 2025, and Rodgers offered the Steelers nothing on extended plays: 39th of 45 quarterbacks by success rate on extended dropbacks.

“Hopefully a Rodgers return would come with an accompanying trade for a young passer who can compete in camp — I think Rattler would learn a ton from Rodgers, in that Rattler has a style of play reminiscent of prime Rodgers — but I'm not holding my breath on that.”

Rattler is still just halfway through his rookie contract and signed with the Saints through the 2027 season. However, his role with the team is severely limited after being benched in favor of rookie Tyler Shough eight games into the 2025 season. Shough ended the season with a 4-1 record in the final five weeks to emerge as a Rookie of the Year candidate.

Rodgers appears to be leaning toward retirement, but he left the door open to potentially return for yet another season. He entered the 2025 season expecting it to be his last, but he began to change his mind near the end of the campaign.

With McCarthy now in Pittsburgh, a Rodgers return is more likely than ever, even if the odds remain slim.