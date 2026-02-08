The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering uncharted territory during the 2026 offseason. Pittsburgh hired Mike McCarthy at head coach after Mike Tomlin stepped down following his 19-year tenure. McCarthy joining the organization may be enough to coax Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers back for one more season in the NFL.

Rodgers is still making up his mind on whether he'll return to the NFL next season. But one recent update from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero makes a Rodgers return look possible.

“Rodgers has not yet informed the Steelers whether he will return for a 22nd NFL season,” Pelissero said on Sunday. “But my understanding is the odds are increasing. I am told Rodgers has spoken several times with new Steelers coach Mike McCarthy who of course helped Rodgers develop into a four-time MVP.”

Pelissero added that Rodgers has also spoken with wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who wants the 42-year-old quarterback to return this fall.

“The plan is for Rodgers to take a little bit more time,” Pelissero concluded. “And everyone hopes that [he] comes to a decision prior to the start of free agency in mid March.”

