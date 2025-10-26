The New Orleans Saints are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. They were hoping to gain a bit of confidence after back to back losses. However, quarterback Spencer Rattler did not put his best foot forward. And it will now be up to rookie Tyler Shough the rest of the way.

Rattler completed 15 passes for 139 yards against the Tampa defense. Unfortunately, he was sacked three times while also throwing an interception. Head coach Kellen Moore has seen enough, as he has benched Rattler. Shough took over, looking to overcome a 17-3 deficit and spark the offense.

The Saints picked up their first win of the season quite recently. They defeated the New York Giants 26-14 a few weeks back. However, that win has done little to cover up what's turned out to be a miserable season. New Orleans lost their first four games. And they are on track to lose a third straight following the Giants win.

New Orleans drafted Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. His selection came on the heels of Derek Carr's retirement before the draft. Shough immediately entered into a competition with Rattler for the starting role.

Rattler has seen most of the playing time under center. The second-year signal caller entered Week 8 having completed 159 passes, throwing for 1450 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Saints are trying to climb out of a major hole. New Orleans still has football left to play. And this year can be salvaged to some extent. They hope this begins with the move to Shough against the Buccaneers.