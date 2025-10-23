The Pittsburgh Steelers will play host to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football this week. It is the league's marquee matchup for Week 8. That is because of the pink elephant in the room: Aaron Rodgers facing his former team.

Rodgers spent the first 18 years of his career in Green Bay, winning Super Bowl XLV, ironically over the Steelers.

On Wednesday, the future Hall of Fame quarterback was asked his thoughts on this being a revenge game. He was quick to shut that notion down, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“I don't have any animosity toward the organization,” Rodgers said.

“Obviously, I wish things had been better in our last year there. I have a great relationship with a lot of people in that organization. This is not a revenge game to me. I am just excited to see some of those guys and be on Sunday Night Football.

“I have a lot of great memories from my time there. A lot of great interactions with the fans over the years. Living in Green Bay… seeing people at the Piggly Wiggly's when I'm shopping for groceries. I grew up there. I spent 18 years there, from 21 to 39.”

As a Packer star, Rodgers built his legacy. He is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. But things did not end the way he would have liked.

“Obviously, I would have loved to ride off into the sunset after a Super Bowl win. But that's not the way the league goes sometimes. I knew the writing was on the wall when Jordan [Love] was picked.

The Steelers' QB1 then reminded everyone how good he was when Green Bay made that selection.

“I happened to win MVP the first two years he was with us,” Rodgers said with a smile. “But I knew at some point there would be a change.”

After spending two seasons as a member of the New York Jets, the Steelers signed the 41-year-old Rodgers. He has Pittsburgh atop the AFC North at 4-2, and is having another strong season.

Will that continue against his former club? The legendary quarterback does have a penchant for playing well under the lights.