The Pittsburgh Steelers dominated the Cincinnati Bengals 34-12 in Week 11, but few moments generated more buzz than Darnell Washington’s monster stiff-arm that sent two defenders flying during a 31-yard catch-and-run.

It was the type of play that instantly goes viral, and it quickly sparked one big question across the NFL world. How big a monster is the Steelers tight end?

54 seconds of Darnell Washington being hilariously hard to tackle pic.twitter.com/TxHnyxSdmn — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Washington, now in his third season, has always been known as one of the league’s most physically imposing players. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 264 pounds, he already stands out among tight ends. But after watching him bulldoze Cincinnati’s defense, analysts have suspected the listed number might be outdated.

During a recent appearance on the St. Brown Podcast, Washington was jokingly pressed by brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown about his real playing weight. Washington initially tried to evade the topic, insisting he hadn’t stepped on a scale in a while. That’s when he finally admitted the truth.

“I ain't weighing myself in a minute…Imma keep it a buck, I’m 311 (pounds),” Washington said on the podcast.

Steelers TE Darnell Washington says he currently weighs 311 lbs (!!!) via @StBrownPodcast pic.twitter.com/8Z2tdPP3yV — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 19, 2025

The revelation is quite stunning, especially considering Washington moves with the agility of a much lighter player. His ability to run routes, break tackles, and accelerate in open space has always been a defining trait. However, doing so at 311 pounds is almost like a huge trait, which is unheard of for a modern tight end.

With his combination of size and athleticism, there has even been speculation that he could someday transition into an offensive line role. For now, though, he continues to carve out meaningful snaps in a rotation that includes Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith.

Washington’s breakout performance could earn him a larger role when the Steelers face the Chicago Bears in Week 12. As he continues posting career-best numbers, 18 catches, 209 yards, and a touchdown in 10 games, Pitts may have no choice but to unleash one of the NFL’s most athletic 311-pound mismatches even more down the stretch.