Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs have formed a quick connection in their first year together as teammates on the New England Patriots. Now, they’re connecting in a different way: award campaigning. Maye gave his endorsement for Diggs to win Comeback Player of the Year when he spoke with reporters on Wednesday.

“I think he’s got to be proud of himself, I think that’s one of the biggest things,” Maye said. “Proud of his work, proud of how far he’s come. I told him that the other day, he hit his one-year [mark] since surgery. Proud of the way he’s handled what he’s been through.

“ACL surgery, bouncing back, making plays, being ready to go Week 1 says a lot about him as a football player, as a person, how much he’s worked. I think he’s got to be in the running for Comeback Player of the Year as much as he’s done for this football team leadership-wise and play-wise … he’s a great player and I think he deserves it.”

Obviously, Maye campaigning for Diggs shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. But the veteran wide receiver has put up a pretty strong case to win the award, too.

Diggs, who turns 32 later in November, leads the 9-2 Patriots in receptions (59) and receiving yards (659). While Diggs’ touchdown total might seem minuscule at three, they all came in the last four games as he and Maye have teamed up to form a strong connection. In fact, Diggs had 105 receiving yards in the Patriots’ 27-14 over the New York Jets in Week 11.

Of course, Diggs is coming off an ACL injury that ended his 2024 season with the Houston Texans early. That forced Diggs to sign a three-year deal with the Patriots with a relatively low amount of guaranteed money in the offseason.

As Diggs has looked nearly as good as ever this season, though, it turns out he’s battling another injury.

What Patriots WR Stefon Diggs said of finger injury

Diggs revealed Wednesday that he’s dealing with another injury this year beyond returning from his ACL tear.

“I talk to him all the time. I broke my finger a couple weeks ago, so I was just telling him, ‘Hey, I love the way you throw the ball. I really appreciate it,’” Diggs told reporters. “He has the ability to put that touch on the ball and make it really easy to catch. I appreciate that.”

But Diggs doesn’t want anyone to stress about it.

“Don’t worry about it,” Diggs said. “Least of my worries.”

Maye also had some jokes about the situation.

“Stef’s probably dramatic,” Maye said with a smirk. “Every time he gets hit, he lays on the ground and acts like he just got hit by an 18-wheeler or something. So he’s — no, he’s awesome.”

Diggs also showed appreciation for Maye.