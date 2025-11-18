The Pittsburgh Steelers were probably preparing for some bad news once they found out Aaron Rodgers had fractured his wrist against the Cincinnati Bengals. It looks like there's no bad news, and he has a chance to play this week after avoiding surgery, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers underwent further tests Monday that confirmed he won’t need surgery on his fractured left wrist, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport]. Rodgers is pushing to play Sunday at Chicago. But doctors must clear him and his status moving forward is TBD,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rodgers' status will definitely be the one to keep an eye on as the week progresses. If he can play, there's no doubt that he will be on the field, especially against the Bears, whom he has continued to dominate throughout his career.

The Steelers are also looking to stay atop the division, which means they have to keep winning games. If he can still make plays with the ball, Rodgers wants to play, according to Rapoport.

“He has told more people close to him that he doesn't want to miss a game,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “He is pushing to play in this game. I know it seems crazy because he broke a bone in his wrist, but it is his left wrist. If he is able to grip, if he is able to receive the ball, it is possible that Rodgers could play this weekend. Someone told me that he's essentially 50-50 to play this week. So, it sounds bad, but Aaron Rodgers does want to play and is trying to see how he could do it.”

This is no surprise, as Rodgers is the ultimate competitor. He wants to do whatever he can to help the team, and as long as he can throw the ball, he should be good. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the news, but noted that he won't know later in the week if Rodgers can play.

“Really it's just about bracing it and securing it for his comfort and safety, and then it's about how functional he is,” Tomlin said.