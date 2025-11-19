The Pittsburgh Steelers may be navigating a turbulent 2025 season. However, an old voice resurfaced this week to remind fans of what once defined AFC North football. Ben Roethlisberger, the franchise's former cornerstone and two-time Super Bowl champion, offered a brutally honest breakdown of how Pittsburgh's rivalries with the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have always carried vastly different tones. One is built on respect, while the other built on hostility.

Roethlisberger spoke with Matthew Luciow in the aftermath of the Steelers' 34–12 win over the Bengals. He explained that the Steelers-Ravens rivalry has always stood apart because of mutual respect on both sides.

He recalled how Ravens legend Ray Lewis “used to help me up and say, ‘young fella, I'm about to get you again — that's respect.'”

In contrast, he said Steelers-Bengals matchups felt far more hostile. Roethlisberger described how players were often “just physical and are gonna pound on each other,” seemingly without the same underlying acknowledgment of each other's craft.

The comments echo what Roethlisberger said back in 2017. That's when he described Steelers-Ravens as “a fun rivalry” defined by elite play and postgame handshakes, while labeling Steelers-Bengals clashes as lacking “the same respect.”

Article Continues Below

As Pittsburgh prepares for a crucial Week 14 showdown with Baltimore, Roethlisberger's words underscore why that rivalry still resonates so deeply with the fanbase.

Roethlisberger's impact on the Steelers remains immense. Over 18 seasons, he set franchise records, defined an era of toughness, and shaped the culture of AFC North football. Even in retirement, his voice carries weight. This is especially true when the subject is rivalry and what it means to be a Steeler.

The Steelers sit at 6–4. They currently cling to first place in the AFC North despite an uneven campaign. New quarterback Aaron Rodgers has struggled with turnovers. He has thrown seven interceptions through Week 10. Also, the team's performances have fluctuated between statement wins and head-scratching losses.

After an embarrassing 25-10 defeat to the Chargers on Week 10 Sunday Night Football, Pittsburgh rebounded in emphatic fashion in Week 11. Two defensive touchdowns and steady play from backup QB Mason Rudolph fueled the much-needed victory over Cincy. Still, the season remains inconsistent, highlighting both promise and lingering issues.