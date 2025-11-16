It was a tough day for the Cincinnati Bengals, as the club fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-12 in Week 11. Things got heated between the two teams as defensive back Jalen Ramsey was ejected from the contest for punching wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Ramsey claimed the reason he punched Chase was that the Bengals' wideout had spat on him. However, Ja'Marr Chase denied the accusation during the postgame press conference. However, things have taken quite a turn since then, as a video surfaced showing Chase very clearly spitting on Ramsey, per Austin Briski of FOX19.

Field-level view of the second altercation between Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey. Chase said "I didn't spit on nobody." The video clearly shows he did.#Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ooGzInoPdS — Austin Briski (@austin_briski) November 16, 2025

Shortly after the video was released, it was announced that the NFL will be investigating the incident between Ja'Marr Chase and Jalen Ramsey, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A final decision will likely be announced in the coming days.

“An NFL spokesman said the league will be reviewing the incident between Jalen Ramsey and Ja'Marr Chase.”

Pending the NFL's ruling, the league could slap the 25-year-old wide receiver with a hefty fine. It is also possible he is suspended for at least one game. Ultimately, it is up to the league at this point. So, Ja'Marr Chase will have to wait and see what the outcome is.

The former first-round pick had an ugly day against the Steelers, as he only managed to record 30 receiving yards on three receptions. He was locked up for the better part of the game, and it showed, as the Bengals struggled throughout. Cincinnati will have a chance to get back in the win column in Week 12 when the Bengals take on the New England Patriots.