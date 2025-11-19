The Pittsburgh Steelers maintained their lead in the AFC North with last Sunday’s 34-12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh improved to 6-4 on the season but the team faces uncertainty after losing Aaron Rodgers to a wrist injury in the second quarter.

The veteran quarterback suffered a fractured left wrist in the closing seconds of the first half. But Rodgers is pushing to play in the Steelers’ Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The four-time MVP managed to avoid surgery on his broken wrist and is moving forward as if he plans to start on Sunday.

Rodgers discussed the recovery process with reporters on Wednesday, explaining that so far he’s undergone “lots of rehab” on the wrist. “We’ll try to get back on the field tomorrow and see what I can do,” he said, per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo.

Aaron Rodgers hopes to play through injury in Week 12

The injury occurred on the Steelers' final drive of the first half. Rodgers had been leveled earlier in the drive on a play that resulted in a roughing the passer penalty. But the 21-year veteran says he was hurt two plays later on an incompletion to Kenneth Gainwell.

Article Continues Below

“The second-down play is when it happened. I was in a lot of pain, we were late in the play clock, I called timeout and came over. I felt like I could go one more play and then went in and got it checked out,” Rodgers said.

The 41-year-old passer did come in for one more play. He was unable to connect with Roman Wilson on third down, setting up Chris Boswell’s 25-yard field goal. Rodgers went 9/15 for 116 yards and a touchdown before being replaced by Mason Rudolph.

Rodgers was asked if he would wear a brace when taking the field. “We’re working through that,” he explained. He dismissed the notion that his ability to play would come down to pain tolerance. “No, it’s safety,” Rodgers clarified.

While the star passer has not been ruled out by Mike Tomlin, Rodgers' status for Sunday is up in the air. The Steelers are exploring backup QB options behind Rudolph in case Rodgers can't go.

Pittsburgh faces the Bears in Week 12. While the Steelers remain on top of the division, the red-hot Baltimore Ravens are closing in after four straight wins.