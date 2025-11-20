Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall found himself at the center of Wednesday’s most chaotic coaching rumor, and he handled it with the kind of humor that instantly went viral across college football social media.

The day began with reports from On3 suggesting that Sumrall was scheduled to meet with representatives from Florida regarding the Gators’ head-coaching vacancy. With Florida moving on from Billy Napier and sitting at 3-7 this season, the program is casting a wide net, and Sumrall’s name has naturally surfaced, given his rapid rise as a head coach.

But almost as quickly as the rumor spread, it was disputed, and On3’s Pete Nakos later walked back the initial report, while NOLA.com’s Tulane insider insisted that no meeting had ever been planned.

Amid all this back-and-forth, Sumrall decided to inject some humor into the situation. He posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) that appeared to poke fun at the confusion, writing, “Most important meeting I have all week…Wednesday Night with QB’s! ⁦@On3sports⁩” a clear, lighthearted jab at the swirling misinformation.

Most important meeting I have all week…Wednesday Night with QB’s! ⁦@On3sports⁩ pic.twitter.com/QIxn51XRt0 — Jon Sumrall (@CoachJonSumrall) November 19, 2025

The joke resonated immediately, especially given Tulane’s current position. Sumrall has the Green Wave riding an 8-2 record and sitting at No. 24 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Tulane remains in legitimate contention for a historic CFP berth, making the timing of the Florida rumor all the more bizarre.

Sumrall’s coaching trajectory explains why he is being tied to marquee openings. Across four seasons as a head coach, two at Troy and two at Tulane, he has compiled an impressive 40-11 record. His resume includes two 10-win seasons at Troy and deep ties throughout the SEC from his time as an assistant.

Still, even with national attention building, Sumrall hasn’t hesitated to challenge his own team. Earlier, he labeled the Green Wave an “average team,” a message that has clearly landed as Tulane pushes toward a potential CFP opportunity.

With Tulane contending for the highest postseason finish in program history and multiple Power 4 jobs still open, Sumrall’s name will continue circulating. But if Wednesday’s events showed anything, it’s that he remains locked in on Tulane, and willing to troll the rumor mill as needed.