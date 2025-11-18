Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not hold back when asked about the altercation between cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, an exchange that led to Ramsey’s ejection during Sunday’s Week 11 matchup.

The incident occurred during Pittsburgh’s 34-12 win, which improved the Steelers to 6-4 on the season. After a heated play near the sideline, Ramsey threw a punch at Chase and was immediately removed from the game. Video that circulated online shortly after showed Chase appearing to spit at Ramsey moments before the punch, prompting widespread reaction from fans and analysts.

When asked about what he told Ramsey after the game, Tomlin delivered a pointed and direct response.

“I have no message when someone spits in your face,” Tomlin said. “Do what comes natural.”

The footage quickly became the central storyline of the AFC North clash, with many noting that the online angle cast Chase as the instigator. The video showed the Bengals receiver stepping toward Ramsey before the spit prompted the veteran cornerback’s retaliation.

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on his message to Jalen Ramsey after the Ja'Marr Chase spitting incident: “I have no message if someone spits in your face. Do what comes natural.” (🎥 @steelers) https://t.co/CrdcOiy6rm pic.twitter.com/ogam1iM609 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 18, 2025

Mike Tomlin backs Jalen Ramsey as NFL suspends Ja’Marr Chase following altercation

By Monday, the league reviewed the altercation and handed down discipline.

“Bengals star WR Ja’Marr Chase was suspended one game by the NFL, which determined that Chase spit on #Steelers DB Jalen Ramsey, who was ejected on Sunday,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Ramsey, who was traded to Pittsburgh in June, has been a key addition to the defense alongside third-year corner Joey Porter Jr. His ejection did not affect the outcome of the game, as the Steelers controlled the second half behind strong play on both sides of the ball.

Sunday’s win pushed Pittsburgh firmly back into the AFC playoff race, while the loss dropped the Bengals to 3-7 in a season marked by injuries and inconsistency. Chase, now suspended, will miss Cincinnati’s Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots, who enter the game on an eight-game win streak at 9-2.

The Steelers will shift their focus to a critical Week 12 road matchup against the 7-3 Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

With the AFC North tightening and emotions running high, Tomlin’s stance underscored both his support for Ramsey and the standards he expects from opponents — especially when lines are crossed.