The Cincinnati Bengals were blown out by the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, 34-12. Despite Pittsburgh entering the Week 11 matchup allowing the most pass yards to opposing wide receivers in the NFL, Ja'Marr Chase struggled to get anything going.

Chase was held to three catches for 30 yards. Seven of his other targets hit the ground as Steelers' cornerback Jalen Ramsey played tight coverage throughout.

Things really boiled over as Chase and Ramsey got into it.

Ramsey was eventually ejected for punching the Bengals' wide receiver. But after the game, a video surfaced of Chase appearing to spit on the former Pro Bowl defensive back.

The talented wideout initially defended himself and claimed he did not spit on Ramsey. He then avoided questions on Monday. But his head coach, Zac Taylor, was forced to address that situation and believes Chase went too far.

“Obviously, what happened is crossing the line,” Taylor said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. “We can’t have that. I know he’ll own up to that.”

Thus far, the Bengals' All-Pro receiver has yet to own up to anything. But the video is hard to refute, and Chase may face a suspension.

With the loss, Cincinnati dropped to 3-7. Chances of earning a playoff berth are dwindling, which puts the return of Joe Burrow in question. It is believed he is on track to play within the next couple of weeks. But if the Bengals are already eliminated from playoff contention, does it make more sense to keep him off the field?

That is something Taylor will have to figure out.