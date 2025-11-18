On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers got back in the win column with a comfortable home victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to push their record to 6-4 on the 2025 season. One scary moment occurred when Steelers running back Jaylen Warren went down with an injury that forced him to leave the contest.

However, recently, the team got a positive update on that front.

“Mike Tomlin says Jaylen Warren's ankle injury will limit him in early portions of practice this week, but he's ‘optimistic' about his availability for Sunday,” reported Brooke Pryor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Pryor also noted that the Steelers “should also get Darius Slay (concussion) back this week. Alex Highsmith (pec) limited this week.”

Overall, it's certainly a positive outlook for a Steelers team that has been seeing the injuries pile up in recent weeks.

Pittsburgh also saw quarterback Aaron Rodgers battle through a wrist injury on Sunday against the Bengals, but he is reportedly expected to try to play through the injury, per Michael David Smith of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. The injury is in his non-throwing hand.

The Steelers are currently trying to keep the red-hot Baltimore Ravens at arm's length in the AFC North playoff race. The Ravens got off to an abysmal 1-5 start to the year but have reeled off four straight wins since to get themselves back to the .500 mark. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has cooled off after a hot start (which is becoming a trend for the team), but still remains in control of their own destiny for now.

The Steelers will next take the field on Sunday against the Chicago Bears on the road, giving Rodgers a chance to face off against the team he dominated so many times during his stint in the NFC North. That game is set to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from Soldier Field in Chicago.