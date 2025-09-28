The Pittsburgh Steelers' return to international play is off to a great start. Despite some hiccups, Pittsburgh is up 14-6 against the Minnesota Vikings at halftime. Even with Carson Wentz completing his first eleven passes, the Steelers were able to keep the Vikings from scoring a touchdown.

Eventually, the Steelers broke Wentz' perfect streak, and they did it in stylish fashion. Safety DeShon Elliott jumped a Wentz pass to pick the ball off, ending the Vikings QB's perfect day in dramatic fashion. Not only was the pick impressive, but Elliott made sure to theme his celebration appropriately by doing an Irish dance.

DeShon Elliott doing the Irish step dance in Dublin after the INT

Elliott has been with the Steelers since last season, signing an extension to stay for at least the next two years. Elliot recorded multiple career-highs last season: 108 tackles, two forced fumbles, three fumble returns, and one interception. The Steelers safety was absent from their previous two games due to a sprained MCL, but was able to participate in practice heading to Week 4 fully.

The Steelers' defense has been a classic case of bending, but not breaking. They rank towards the end in terms of yards allowed per game with 386 yards per game for their opponents. Despite their opponents getting a ton of yardage, they are able to limit the bleeding enough. THey are 15th in the league in points allowed per game.

The Steelers are looking to start the season 3-1 by beating the Vikings in Dublin. They're coming off a key win against the New England Patriots where they were able to win off a late connection between WR Calvin Austin and QB Aaron Rodgers. A win here would help them take control of a surprisingly open AFC North division.