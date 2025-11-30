The pressure is officially on. Week 13 brings the final stretch before fantasy football playoff brackets lock in. Managers everywhere are scrambling to plug roster holes created by injuries, inconsistent workloads, and late-season volatility. With no teams on bye and several backfields in flux, the waiver wire becomes a battlefield of opportunity. For those who play the matchups and read the trends, though, Week 13 offers several last-minute running back streamers capable of delivering season-saving production. Let’s break down the top plug-and-play RBs who can give you a late-week advantage.

Tyrone Tracy Jr, NYG (@ NE)

Tyrone Tracy Jr has quietly become one of the most effective last-minute fantasy football solutions of the past two weeks. He remains a strong Week 13 streaming option even in a tough matchup. Yes, the Patriots’ run defense has been one of the league’s best. That said, injuries along their defensive interior create an opening Tracy can exploit. With Milton Williams (ankle) landing on IR and Khyiris Tonga (chest) questionable, New England could be softer up the middle than usual.

Tracy has also logged 23 touches in back-to-back games. He still posted at least 16 PPR points in each. Even with Jaxson Dart expected back, interim coach Mike Kafka has clearly established Tracy as a foundational piece of the offense. His receiving work is especially valuable this week, too.

Volume, versatility, and matchup vulnerability make Tracy a viable low-end RB2. He is one of the safest late-week streamers available.

Devin Neal, NO (@ MIA)

With Alvin Kamara ruled out for Week 13, Devin Neal becomes an immediate plug-and-play option in all formats. Though his carry share will be split with Taysom Hill, Neal’s pass-game involvement cements his fantasy football value. When Kamara exited last week, Neal handled seven carries for 18 yards. He also added five catches for 43 yards on seven targets.

The Saints’ recent offense under Tyler Shough has leaned heavily on checkdowns to running backs. On the other end, Miami ranks 10th in most PPR points allowed to opposing running backs. Two of the last three RB matchups against them have ended with at least 12.7 PPR points.

Neal may not explode on the ground, but his receiving role alone keeps his floor high. He’s a strong flex with RB2 upside in full PPR leagues.

Kenneth Gainwell, PIT (vs. BUF)

Kenneth Gainwell is peaking at just the right moment. Even as Jaylen Warren remains the Steelers’ RB1 for fantasy football purposes, Gainwell has carved out meaningful opportunity. In Week 12, Gainwell posted 10 carries for 92 yards plus six catches for 30 yards.

Even if you remove his electrifying 55-yard fake–tush push run, Gainwell still delivers. That underscores his rising role as a dual-threat RB. Now he gets a Bills defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to running backs. With Pittsburgh’s offense leaning into versatility and short-area passing, Gainwell is a high-floor flex play.

Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN (@ WAS)

RJ Harvey is the headliner in Denver’s backfield. However, Jaleel McLaughlin is a sneaky Week 13 streamer. He benefits from a favorable matchup against Washington. In Week 11, McLaughlin logged six carries for 19 yards and a touchdown along with a reception. It wasn’t a monster line, but it was enough to show he remains firmly in the rotation.

The Commanders rank fifth in most RB fantasy football points allowed. They have also surrendered two RBs with 10.5+ PPR points in a game twice this season. Given Denver’s commitment to rotating backs and Washington’s defensive struggles, McLaughlin is a touchdown-dependent but viable desperation flex.

Bucky Irving, TB (vs. ARI)

After missing more than a handful of games with shoulder and foot injuries, Bucky Irving finally logged a full practice to open Week 13. That’s the best sign yet that he’ll return Sunday against Arizona. Sure, fantasy football managers must temper expectations due to workload uncertainty. Still, Irving’s earlier-season efficiency makes him an intriguing streaming candidate.

Before his injury, Irving flashed dynamic playmaking ability both on the ground and through the air. Tampa Bay is unlikely to throw him into a 20-touch role immediately. However, even 10–12 touches could be enough against a Cardinals defense that has struggled with RB containment all season. Irving is the type of high-reward streamer who can pop in his first game back.

Final Thoughts

Week 13 is all about maximizing opportunity. Tracy is hot, Neal gets a role spike, Gainwell thrives on PPR volume, McLaughlin benefits from matchup, and Irving returns just in time for fantasy managers chasing upside. These running backs all offer realistic paths to double-digit production. In a week where margins are razor-thin, the right streaming choice could define your season.