The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, and they've been on a roll since the beginning of the game. It's the offense that's led the way so far, but more specifically, DK Metcalf. In the second quarter, Aaron Rodgers found Metcalf for a short pass, and the wide receiver took it to the house for 80 yards.

Nobody probably had a nicer view during the touchdown than Rodgers, who celebrated while Metcalf was running his way to the end zone.

This view is awesome pic.twitter.com/wHyMinbyQj https://t.co/FZpmgUBz8y — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Metcalf already has over 100 yards in the first half, and there's a good chance that he'll keep building on his performance throughout the rest of the game. It's been quiet for Metcalf in the first four weeks as far as yards, but this is his third straight week with a touchdown.

Article Continues Below

It's obvious that the chemistry between him and Rodgers is growing, and it's been turning into wins for the Steelers.

Earlier in the season, Rodgers spoke about Metcalf and how he carries himself on and off the field.

“He’s about the right stuff. He cares about it enough to watch the film and put in the time and take notes and ask questions and come over and sit next to me during the week at various times to try and get on the same page… that’s unfortunately not the standard around the league,” Rogers said via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Both Rodgers and Metcalf came to the Steelers during the offseason, and they're trying to turn doubters into believers. Many think that Rodgers can't lead a team to the level he used to, but so far, he's showing that he has enough in the tank to do so. Metcalf has always been a top receiver, but he wants to prove that the Steelers made the right move trading for him.