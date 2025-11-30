Jadan Baugh will garner serious NFL Draft attention following his historic and explosive performance in the Florida Gators' matchup against the FSU Seminoles on Saturday night.

Going into the matchup, Florida hoped to end the season on a positive note. They fired Billy Napier midseason as they weren't meeting expectations under him, missing out on bowl eligibility this season.

Their last contest was against a fellow in-state rival in Florida State, who needed one more win to become bowl eligible. That was something the Gators looked to prevent, which Baugh was more than up to the challenge.

Baugh torched the Seminoles' run defense throughout the entire game. He had 38 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns, the longest being for 22 yards.

The running back made history with his performance, per StatMuse. He achieved the most rushing yards in a game in school history. He also earned multiple records as the program announced after the game.

The first 200-yard rusher since 2004. The 7th 200-yard rusher in Gators history. The most rush yards ever by a sophomore. Currently the 4th-most rush yards in a game. Jadan Baugh. pic.twitter.com/MGwWYbDefA — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 30, 2025

How Jadan Baugh, Florida played against FSU

Jaden Baugh helped the Florida Gators end the season with a bang, beating the FSU Seminoles 40-21 to end the 2025 campaign.

Florida landed the opening punch by taking a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. Even as the Seminoles put up 14 to have the score be 17-14 going into halftime, the Gators locked in for the second half. They outscored the visitors 23-7 in the last 30 minutes of regulation, riding the momentum wave with huge support from the attending home crowd.

DJ Lagway delivered a strong performance leading the offense. He completed 15 passes out of 24 attempts for 168 yards and three touchdowns and an interception.

Three players made three or more catches throughout the matchup. J. Michael Sturdivant led the way with three receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Aidan Mizell came next with three catches for 46 yards, while Vernell Brown Jr. had four receptions for 25 yards. Meanwhile, Hayden Hansen and Tony Livingston caught three passes for 27 yards and two touchdowns combined.

Florida ends the regular season with a 4-8 record, going 2-6 in their SEC matchups. They finished at 12th place in the conference standings, being above Auburn and Mississippi State while trailing Kentucky and Missouri.

The Gators will prepare for their next era when their next head coach arrives. They will hope for a huge return as serious contenders, a callback to their past glory days in the 2000s.