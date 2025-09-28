The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped Dublin with a 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings, improving to 3-1 on the season. Still, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was left frustrated by how the game ended.

With under two minutes left, Pittsburgh faced a fourth-and-one that could have sealed the victory. Instead, they punted the ball back, relying on the defense to hold off a late Minnesota push.

Rodgers voiced his displeasure postgame, saying the offense “has to finish that game out,” per Joe Rutter.

Despite that bitter taste, Rodgers had nothing but praise for the Dublin experience itself. Speaking to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, he strongly endorsed the idea of returning.

“100%, yes,” Rodgers said when asked if Dublin deserved another NFL game. He highlighted the hospitality and energy of the trip:

“From the moment we landed, the security guys over at the Carton House were hilarious, and the Guinness was good in downtown Dublin. It'll be a nice flight back with hopefully a yearly return by us or two other teams.”

Rodgers added that he wished the schedule had allowed more time abroad. Having played in other international contests, he noted that an ideal setup would include extended time in the host country, paired with a bye week afterward.

“No complaints about the three days we spent — only desires for more time with you, great Irish people,” Rodgers said.

His comments reflect the growing appetite among players and the league for a broader global footprint. Dublin’s historic hosting marks the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Ireland, with Steelers ownership deeply tied to the country’s heritage.

Yet the weekend wasn’t without incident. Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson was mugged in Dublin the night before the game, prompting the NFLPA to state concern and support.

The incident underscored some of the challenges of staging international contests but did not diminish the historic significance of the event.

As Pittsburgh now turns its focus to a divisional matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers’ endorsement could go a long way in pushing the NFL to return to Ireland sooner rather than later.