The Pittsburgh Steelers’ trip to Dublin for their historic matchup against the Minnesota Vikings got off to an unsettling start. Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson was jumped and robbed on Friday night in the Irish capital, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Thompson, who is currently on injured reserve, sustained only minor injuries and remains with the team. Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten confirmed the incident, adding that the franchise is working with NFL security while withholding further comment.

Pelissero later shared an official statement from the NFL Players Association regarding the incident. The union emphasized its concern and pledged ongoing support for Thompson:

“We are aware of the incident involving Skylar Thompson in Ireland and are relieved to know he is okay. The NFLPA is actively gathering more information and working to understand the full circumstances surrounding what took place. As always, our priority is the health and safety of our player members — especially as we continue to work on player protections and well-being while playing international games — and we will continue to support Skylar in any way he needs.”

The unfortunate situation casts a shadow on what should have been a landmark weekend for the Steelers. Today’s game marks the NFL’s first contest ever played in Ireland, a fitting location given the Rooney family’s deep Irish heritage.

For fans, it’s a celebratory occasion; for the league, it’s another step in expanding its global footprint. But Thompson’s incident underscores the very real off-field risks that come with staging international games.

Thompson, a seventh-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2022, signed with Pittsburgh this offseason. He made spot starts for Miami when Tua Tagovailoa was injured, including a postseason game against Buffalo.

Article Continues Below

Though sidelined now, he was expected to serve as a depth option behind veteran Aaron Rodgers.

Meanwhile, the Steelers face plenty of on-field uncertainty, too. Running back Jaylen Warren was ruled out just before kickoff due to a knee issue, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rookie Kaleb Johnson and veteran Kenneth Gainwell will handle rushing duties instead, with Trey Sermon elevated from the practice squad as insurance.

At 2-1, Pittsburgh has already experienced close calls this season, surviving tight games against the Jets and Patriots.

Now, against Carson Wentz and a battered Vikings offense, the Steelers have an opportunity to prove they can win more convincingly, even as adversity continues to follow them overseas.