On Sunday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 3-1 on the young 2025 NFL season with a thrilling 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings in a game that was played in Ireland. While the Steelers were playing a shorthanded opponent, they still faced adversity in this one, but as they so often do, Mike Tomlin's squad was able to find a way to win.

Still, that didn't mean it was all good vibes after the game. In the fourth quarter, with under two minutes remaining, the Steelers had a fourth and one situation, where if they picked it up they would have iced the game.

Instead, Pittsburgh opted to punt the ball back to Minnesota and give them another chance, with Pittsburgh's defense ultimately saving the day.

After the game, Aaron Rodgers expressed his frustration with how things played out on offense.

“We have to finish that game out on offense,” said Rodgers, per Joe Rutter on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, up in the booth, color commentator and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen couldn't believe what he was saying, criticizing Tomlin for opting to punt the ball instead of going for it and potentially putting the game on ice.

The Steelers prevail

Still, all that matters at the end of the day is the win, and the Steelers have now won three out of their first four games to open up the 2025 NFL season, albeit not against a murderer's row of opponents so far.

Rodgers and the offense have tapered off significantly since their Week 1 performance against the New York Jets, although the defense has shown some signs of improvement since that game.

Overall, the Steelers are trying to just churn out wins while they continue to figure out their identity as a team. However, it's unclear at this point whether or not this squad will be any different than previous iterations of the squad that have put together winning seasons while flaming out in January.

Up next for the Steelers is a game against the AFC North divisional rival Cleveland Browns.