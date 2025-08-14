With the Steelers preparing ahead of the 2025 NFL season, the focus for the most part arguably has been around the offensive side of the ball, led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers gets used to his new Steelers teammates, head coach Mike Tomlin highlights the defense while making a bold prediction about the unit this upcoming season.

There's no doubt that Pittsburgh added big players to the defense, like trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Miami Dolphins, while also adding Darius Slay and Juan Thornhill to the secondary. The team has also added to the front seven with such acquisitions as Derrick Harmon, Jack Sawyer, and Yahya Black, leading Tomlin to say that the defense could do “historic things.”

“We feel really good about the prospects of this group. We do,” Tomlin said, according to NBC Sports. “We’ve got to write that story. We’ve got enough talent, we’ve got enough schematics to do big, big things. When I say big things, I’m talking about historic things.”

It isn't just Tomlin who has credited the unit as new receiver DK Metcalf even expressed that they might be “the best defense” he's ever seen.

“I think they’re the best defense I’ve ever seen,” Metcalf said, via NFL Network. “They come to work every day, and we don’t have any choice but to get better.”

“I think they’re the best defense I’ve ever seen.” New #Steelers WR DK Metcalf talks to me and @SteveSmithSr89 about his acclimation to Pittsburgh, his relationship with Aaron Rodgers, and how good the defense he faces in practice is. pic.twitter.com/gKQYVvmxbD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2025

The Steelers' defense, led by the secondary, including Jalen Ramsey

The Steelers' defensive backs are ones to marvel at, as besides the acquisitions of Ramsey and Slay, the team also has star Joey Porter Jr., with Metcalf saying that he's personally getting better because of that room.

“That reckless defense that we’ve got on the other side of the ball, every play I get to go against JPJ, Jalen, or Slay, so I’m always getting better in that aspect,” Metcalf said.

Ramsey would even talk about the conversations around the three cornerbacks on “The Pivot Podcast” and how competitive each one is, especially Porter Jr., in regards to who goes first in one-on-ones in practice.

“They know who is going first,” Ramsey said. “And Slay is so chill. Slay’s my dog, me and Slay have a great relationship. Slay already knew what type of time I’m on. Slay is chill, Slay was like, ‘Man, y’all got it.’ Slay is cool. With Joe, he’s like, ‘Nah, Jay, I need that.’ I’m like, ‘After me though.’ You know what I’m saying. You’re going to get that action after me. Let me do my thing, and then you’re going to get your action.”

Pittsburgh opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the New York Jets.