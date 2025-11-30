The Buffalo Bills are looking to get back on track when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. However, Josh Allen won't be throwing to two key targets.

Both tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle) have been ruled out, via Jay Skurksi of the Buffalo News. On the flip side, wide receiver Keon Coleman has made his return to the gameday roster.

Coleman was initially a healthy inactive in Week 11 after missing a team meeting. Then, the Bills decided to keep him out of their Week 12 matchup as well. Perhaps two weeks on the sidelines has gotten the message across to Coleman.

He'll need to step up mightily with Kincaid and Palmer on the sidelines. Palmer has caught 18 passes for 272 scoreless yards in his Bills debut. Kincaid has been a key piece of the offense, catching 29 passes for 448 yards and four touchdowns. Coleman can't do it on his own, but Buffalo is in need of a receiving spark in Week 13.

In the nine games the second-year receiver has appeared in during the 2025 campaign, he has caught 32 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns. With already more receptions than his rookie season, maybe Coleman is getting more acclimated into the offense.

However, that is difficult to do on the sidelines. The receiver must come back strong and prove he deserves a spot on the field. Buffalo doesn't have much of a choice against the Steelers with all of their injuries. But a letdown performance from Coleman could have the franchise souring on him overall.