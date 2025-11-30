Things just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns defense. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins, who has become one of the best interior linemen in the league this season, was carted off the field with his team losing to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

“Browns standout DT Maliek Collins was carted off the field with knee injury and immediately ruled OUT. Teammates came to console him,” NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. “Collins was a great FA signing having an all-pro year leading all DTs with 6.5 sacks coming into this game. Tough one.”

With another loss likely, the Browns will drop to 3-9 on the season despite having a defense that has allowed the second-fewest yards in the NFL through 12 weeks.

Collins is a 10-year NFL vet who has never made a Pro Bowl, let alone an All-Pro team. However, after signing with the Browns, Collins was having a career year. Through 11 games, the DT had 6.5 sacks, which was a sack-and-a-half better than his previous career high.

Article Continues Below

The former Nebraska standout is 30 and will turn 31 this offseason. Collins is currently signed with the Browns for next season.

With Collins likely out for the season, it puts more pressure on rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham, who is also having an excellent campaign. Shelby Harris, Sam Kamara, and Mike Hall Jr. are the backups, while another depth DT, Adin Huntington, is out with an injury as well.

The Browns host the Tennessee Titans in Week 14 with a good chance of getting their fourth win of the season, despite the mounting injury concerns.