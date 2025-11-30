As rumors swirl about the fate of Lane Kiffin, LSU, and Ole Miss football, the “parody accounts” on social media are out in full force, “reporting” all types of wild claims. One such account asserted that New York Giants legend and Ole Miss alum Eli Manning would be taking over. What's more surprising, though, is that Manning took notice and didn't exactly shut it down.

“JUST IN: Ole Miss has announced that if Lane Kiffin departs for LSU, former Rebels QB and NFL legend Eli Manning will take over as head coach,” 274 Sport, a parody of 247 Sports, tweeted. “According to multiple reports, the university has already outlined the transition plan and would move quickly to elevate Manning into the role.”

Manning saw this post and retweeted it, simply writing, “‘Coach Manning' has a nice ring to it.”

“Coach Manning” has a nice ring to it. https://t.co/kSHyJtmtkP — Eli Manning (@EliManning) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Eli Manning heading back to Ole Miss as head coach is interesting, but doesn't seem incredibly realistic, despite the former QB's cryptic post. The youngest Manning brother lives in Northern New Jersey with four school-age children and has several pretty sweet gigs he seems unlikely to leave any time soon.

Manning co-hosts the ManningCast during select Monday Night Football games with his brother, Payton. He is still involved with the Giants organization and works on multiple television shows in various roles, like Eli's Places on ESPN+ and Chad Powers on Hulu.

What does seem to be true, though, is that Lane Kiffin is off to LSU, and the Ole Miss football program will need a replacement. Right now, the latest reporting out of Mississippi is that defensive coordinator Pete Golding will take over if/when Kiffin does leave and will become the “permanent,” not interim, head coach.