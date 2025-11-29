HBO Max packs December with a stacked lineup that blends prestige television, nostalgic favorites, music storytelling, and one very loud return from a legendary mockumentary crew. The platform ends the year with fresh energy, giving subscribers a mix of iconic series, new originals, holiday reruns for comfort viewing, and notable films that shaped entire eras of pop culture.

One of the biggest arrivals comes from the world of prestige drama. All seven seasons of Mad Men finally land on HBO Max, inviting longtime fans and newcomers to revisit the stylish and complicated world of Don Draper. On the film side, the eighties classic The Goonies joins the catalog and brings a healthy dose of adventure, treasure maps, and childhood chaos just in time for end of year comfort binges.

Music storytelling also takes center stage this month. HBO rolls out a notable slate of documentary projects, including Paul Anka: His Way along with several titles from the respected Music Box series. These projects highlight the rise, challenges, and cultural imprint of figures like Jeff Buckley and Wizkid. Each film adds its own tone and perspective which builds a fuller picture of where music and memory intersect.

The loudest headline, however, may belong to Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. The sequel arrives with significant anticipation, continuing the saga of the fictional band that redefined satire for an entire generation. HBO Max pairs it with the original film so fans can experience the story from the beginning with one simple search.

Comedy lovers also get a major gift. Sarah Sherman’s first stand up special brings her wild stage persona to streaming with a performance that promises absurdity and fearless honesty. The project extends HBO’s commitment to spotlighting fresh voices in comedy, following recent specials from Caleb Hearon and Adam Pally.

With major premieres, beloved classics, and surprises scattered throughout the month, HBO Max shapes December into a blend of nostalgia, originality, and end of year energy.

Complete list of releases in order by date

DECEMBER 1

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Pillow Talk, Season 9

Adult Swim Yule Log

Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin' Out

Atomic Blonde

Battle of the Sexes

Bright Leaf

Christmas with the Kranks

Dames

DeLorean

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Girls Trip

Gunsmoke in Tucson

Hidden Figures

I'll See You in My Dreams

Illegal

Jim Thorpe: All-American

Jimmy the Gent

Key Largo

Kid Galahad

Larceny Inc.

Law of the Badlands

Little Caesar

Liz and the Blue Bird

Lu Over the Wall

Mad Men, Seasons 1 to 7

Mandalay

Millennium Actress

Mind Game

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2 Armed and Fabulous

Mission to Moscow

My Dream is Yours

Ne Zha

Night and Day

Paul Anka: His Way

Perfect Blue

Pierrot le fou

Racket Busters

Riffraff

Romance on the High Seas

Santa Fe Trail

Shin Godzilla

Shining Victory

Shoeshine

Sing and Like It

Song of My City

Summer Wars

Table 19

Taking Woodstock

The Color Purple

The Colors Within

The Damned Don't Cry

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

The Goonies

The Matrimonial Bed

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex

The Sea Wolf

The Seventh Victim

The Shop Around the Corner

They Won't Believe Me

Tiny Furniture

Trouble Along the Way

Walk Softly Stranger

Walk the Dark Street

Wedding Crashers

Wilson

Wolf Children

X Men First Class

2

Capital One MLB Open

Chopped: Volume 4 Season 63

Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East

New Orleans: Soul of a City

The Hidden Homeless

DECEMBER 3

Fixer to Fabulous Season 7

4

About Face Season 1

Architecton

Cheap A$$ Beach Houses Season 1

Dunkman Season 1

Dylan's Playtime Adventures Season 1D

It’s Never Over Jeff Buckley

DECEMBER 5

Batwheels Season 3A

House Hunters International Volume 9 Season 205

House Hunters Volume 10 Season 247

The Family McMullen

7

The Christmas Showdown

DECEMBER 8

90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days Season 8

9

Bugs Bunny Builders Season 2I

Fixer Upper Colorado Mountain House

DECEMBER 11

Wizkid Long Live Lagos

12

Sarah Squirm Live plus In the Flesh

Spinal Tap II The End Continues

Stolen Children

This Is Spinal Tap

DECEMBER 13

Vantara Sanctuary Stories Season 1

14

Toad and Friends Season 1D

Very Merry Mystery

DECEMBER 15

Assassination in the Valley of the Kings

The Bold Type Seasons 1 to 5

Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread

Truck U Season 21

White House Christmas

16

The Secrets We Bury

MisinfoNation White Genocide

DECEMBER 17

Obsession The Murder of a Beauty Queen

18

Counting Crows Have You Seen Me Lately

Saving Yellowstone with Dennis Quaid Season 1

DECEMBER 19

House Hunters Volume 10 Season 248

Teen Titans Go Season 9F

20

Adult Swim's The Elephant

DECEMBER 21

Secrets in the Sand Season 2

22

Aztec Batman Clash of Empires

The Last Captains Season 1

DECEMBER 23

The Exorcists

24

Guy’s Grocery Games Season 40

Ne Zha II

DECEMBER 25

Happy And You Know It

26

Heaven

DECEMBER 27

Junk or Jackpot Season 1

28

Home Reimagined Season 1B

My Pet Ate What Season 1

DECEMBER 29

Celebrity IOU Season 11

Two Guys Garage Season 24

31