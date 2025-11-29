HBO Max packs December with a stacked lineup that blends prestige television, nostalgic favorites, music storytelling, and one very loud return from a legendary mockumentary crew. The platform ends the year with fresh energy, giving subscribers a mix of iconic series, new originals, holiday reruns for comfort viewing, and notable films that shaped entire eras of pop culture.
One of the biggest arrivals comes from the world of prestige drama. All seven seasons of Mad Men finally land on HBO Max, inviting longtime fans and newcomers to revisit the stylish and complicated world of Don Draper. On the film side, the eighties classic The Goonies joins the catalog and brings a healthy dose of adventure, treasure maps, and childhood chaos just in time for end of year comfort binges.
Music storytelling also takes center stage this month. HBO rolls out a notable slate of documentary projects, including Paul Anka: His Way along with several titles from the respected Music Box series. These projects highlight the rise, challenges, and cultural imprint of figures like Jeff Buckley and Wizkid. Each film adds its own tone and perspective which builds a fuller picture of where music and memory intersect.
The loudest headline, however, may belong to Spinal Tap II: The End Continues. The sequel arrives with significant anticipation, continuing the saga of the fictional band that redefined satire for an entire generation. HBO Max pairs it with the original film so fans can experience the story from the beginning with one simple search.
Comedy lovers also get a major gift. Sarah Sherman’s first stand up special brings her wild stage persona to streaming with a performance that promises absurdity and fearless honesty. The project extends HBO’s commitment to spotlighting fresh voices in comedy, following recent specials from Caleb Hearon and Adam Pally.
With major premieres, beloved classics, and surprises scattered throughout the month, HBO Max shapes December into a blend of nostalgia, originality, and end of year energy.
Complete list of releases in order by date
DECEMBER 1
- 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: Pillow Talk, Season 9
- Adult Swim Yule Log
- Adult Swim Yule Log 2: Branchin' Out
- Atomic Blonde
- Battle of the Sexes
- Bright Leaf
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Dames
- DeLorean
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
- Girls Trip
- Gunsmoke in Tucson
- Hidden Figures
- I'll See You in My Dreams
- Illegal
- Jim Thorpe: All-American
- Jimmy the Gent
- Key Largo
- Kid Galahad
- Larceny Inc.
- Law of the Badlands
- Little Caesar
- Liz and the Blue Bird
- Lu Over the Wall
- Mad Men, Seasons 1 to 7
- Mandalay
- Millennium Actress
- Mind Game
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2 Armed and Fabulous
- Mission to Moscow
- My Dream is Yours
- Ne Zha
- Night and Day
- Paul Anka: His Way
- Perfect Blue
- Pierrot le fou
- Racket Busters
- Riffraff
- Romance on the High Seas
- Santa Fe Trail
- Shin Godzilla
- Shining Victory
- Shoeshine
- Sing and Like It
- Song of My City
- Summer Wars
- Table 19
- Taking Woodstock
- The Color Purple
- The Colors Within
- The Damned Don't Cry
- The Girl Who Leapt Through Time
- The Goonies
- The Matrimonial Bed
- The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
- The Sea Wolf
- The Seventh Victim
- The Shop Around the Corner
- They Won't Believe Me
- Tiny Furniture
- Trouble Along the Way
- Walk Softly Stranger
- Walk the Dark Street
- Wedding Crashers
- Wilson
- Wolf Children
- X Men First Class
2
- Capital One MLB Open
- Chopped: Volume 4 Season 63
- Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East
- New Orleans: Soul of a City
- The Hidden Homeless
DECEMBER 3
- Fixer to Fabulous Season 7
4
- About Face Season 1
- Architecton
- Cheap A$$ Beach Houses Season 1
- Dunkman Season 1
- Dylan's Playtime Adventures Season 1D
- It’s Never Over Jeff Buckley
DECEMBER 5
- Batwheels Season 3A
- House Hunters International Volume 9 Season 205
- House Hunters Volume 10 Season 247
- The Family McMullen
7
- The Christmas Showdown
DECEMBER 8
- 90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days Season 8
9
- Bugs Bunny Builders Season 2I
- Fixer Upper Colorado Mountain House
DECEMBER 11
- Wizkid Long Live Lagos
12
- Sarah Squirm Live plus In the Flesh
- Spinal Tap II The End Continues
- Stolen Children
- This Is Spinal Tap
DECEMBER 13
- Vantara Sanctuary Stories Season 1
14
- Toad and Friends Season 1D
- Very Merry Mystery
DECEMBER 15
- Assassination in the Valley of the Kings
- The Bold Type Seasons 1 to 5
- Tony Shalhoub Breaking Bread
- Truck U Season 21
- White House Christmas
16
- The Secrets We Bury
- MisinfoNation White Genocide
DECEMBER 17
- Obsession The Murder of a Beauty Queen
18
- Counting Crows Have You Seen Me Lately
- Saving Yellowstone with Dennis Quaid Season 1
DECEMBER 19
- House Hunters Volume 10 Season 248
- Teen Titans Go Season 9F
20
- Adult Swim's The Elephant
DECEMBER 21
- Secrets in the Sand Season 2
22
- Aztec Batman Clash of Empires
- The Last Captains Season 1
DECEMBER 23
- The Exorcists
24
- Guy’s Grocery Games Season 40
- Ne Zha II
DECEMBER 25
- Happy And You Know It
26
- Heaven
DECEMBER 27
- Junk or Jackpot Season 1
28
- Home Reimagined Season 1B
- My Pet Ate What Season 1
DECEMBER 29
- Celebrity IOU Season 11
- Two Guys Garage Season 24
31
- Building Outside the Lines Season 3