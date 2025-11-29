Netflix is closing out the year with a lineup that leans into spectacle, sentiment, and a few massive cultural moments. The month’s biggest spotlight lands on Stranger Things, which ends its decade long run with two final releases, per Vulture. The last stretch begins with a three episode drop on Christmas Day, followed by a feature length finale on New Year’s Eve. Fans have lived with Hawkins for years and the streamer knows people will clear their holiday schedule to see how this world settles.

Film fans get a major December gift as well with Wake Up Dead Man, the next installment of Rian Johnson’s mystery series. Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc, this time stepping into a church community led by Josh Brolin. A body surfaces, a fresh batch of suspects emerges, and Johnson once again leans into twisty storytelling with a cast that includes Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, and Kerry Washington.

Emily in Paris also spins into a new chapter. Season 5 shifts Emily’s life to Venice, where the canals frame a fresh run of romantic and career chaos. The show remains a reliable source of glossy escapism for anyone who likes their drama with couture and gelato. Emily tries to rebuild after heartbreak and professional fallout, which gives this new season a little extra emotional tension behind the style and scenery.

December also fills the library with acclaimed films, family favorites, holiday themed projects, documentaries, and returning series. A League of Their Own, The West Wing, Cast Away, The Northman, Mean Girls, and Downton Abbey: A New Era all arrive in the first half of the month. Netflix also continues developing its live entertainment slate with Christmas Day NFL games, plus a boxing event featuring Jake Paul and Joshua.

With so many releases stacked across four weeks, Netflix shaped a month that caters to every mood, whether you want a finale, a franchise, a comfort watch, or something new to sample before the year ends.

Complete list of Netflix releases for December 2025

Available December 1

All The Empty Rooms

CoComelon Lane, season 6

Love Is Blind: Italy

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler

Playing Gracie Darling

Troll 2

A League of Their Own

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Brightburn

Burlesque

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Christmas Break In

Downton Abbey

Godzilla

Hollow Man

Joy for Christmas

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Little Women

Pulp Fiction

Stripes

The Ugly Truth

Victoria, seasons 1 to 3

What Lies Beneath

The Wolf of Wall Street

Zero Dark Thirty

December 2

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, season 2

Matt Rife: Unwrapped

Available December 3

My Secret Santa

The Northman

Stranded with My Mother in Law, season 3

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration

December 4

A Lot Like Christmas

The Abandons

The Believers, season 2

Forrest Gump

Fugue State 1986

I Wish You Had Told Me

Lali: Time to Step Up

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls (2024)

Available December 5

Jay Kelly

Love and Wine

The Making of Jay Kelly

The New Yorker at 100

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas

The Price of Confession

Owning Manhattan, season 2

December 7

Babylon

Cast Away

Available December 8

Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas

December 9

Badly in Love

Blood Coast, season 2

Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within

The West Wing, seasons 1 to 7

Available December 10

The Accident, season 2

Record of Ragnarok, season 3

Simon Cowell: The Next Act

December 11

The Fakenapping

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2

Lost in the Spotlight

Man Vs Baby

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, season 2

The Town

Available December 12

The Amazing Digital Circus, season 1

City of Shadows

Home for Christmas, season 3

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

December 13

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Available December 14

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

December 15

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Christmas at the Chalet

The Christmas Classic

Christmas on the Alpaca Farm

The Creature Cases: Chapter 6

Available December 16

Castle Rock, seasons 1 to 2

Culinary Class Wars, season 2

December 17

The Manny, season 3

Murder in Monaco

What’s In The Box

Available December 18

10DANCE

Emily in Paris, season 5

December 19

A Time For Bravery

Breakdown: 1975

The Great Flood

Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day

Available December 22

The Closer, seasons 1 to 7

Elway

Sicily Express

December 23

Eden

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, season 3

Available December 24

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Goodbye June

Tom Segura: Teacher

December 25

Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders

Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2

Available December 26

Cover Up

December 29

Members Only: Palm Beach

Available December 30

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

December 31