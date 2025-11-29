Netflix is closing out the year with a lineup that leans into spectacle, sentiment, and a few massive cultural moments. The month’s biggest spotlight lands on Stranger Things, which ends its decade long run with two final releases, per Vulture. The last stretch begins with a three episode drop on Christmas Day, followed by a feature length finale on New Year’s Eve. Fans have lived with Hawkins for years and the streamer knows people will clear their holiday schedule to see how this world settles.
Film fans get a major December gift as well with Wake Up Dead Man, the next installment of Rian Johnson’s mystery series. Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc, this time stepping into a church community led by Josh Brolin. A body surfaces, a fresh batch of suspects emerges, and Johnson once again leans into twisty storytelling with a cast that includes Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, and Kerry Washington.
Emily in Paris also spins into a new chapter. Season 5 shifts Emily’s life to Venice, where the canals frame a fresh run of romantic and career chaos. The show remains a reliable source of glossy escapism for anyone who likes their drama with couture and gelato. Emily tries to rebuild after heartbreak and professional fallout, which gives this new season a little extra emotional tension behind the style and scenery.
December also fills the library with acclaimed films, family favorites, holiday themed projects, documentaries, and returning series. A League of Their Own, The West Wing, Cast Away, The Northman, Mean Girls, and Downton Abbey: A New Era all arrive in the first half of the month. Netflix also continues developing its live entertainment slate with Christmas Day NFL games, plus a boxing event featuring Jake Paul and Joshua.
With so many releases stacked across four weeks, Netflix shaped a month that caters to every mood, whether you want a finale, a franchise, a comfort watch, or something new to sample before the year ends.
Complete list of Netflix releases for December 2025
Available December 1
- All The Empty Rooms
- CoComelon Lane, season 6
- Love Is Blind: Italy
- My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler
- Playing Gracie Darling
- Troll 2
- A League of Their Own
- As Good as It Gets
- Bad Teacher
- Big Momma’s House
- Big Momma’s House 2
- Brightburn
- Burlesque
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- Cheaper by the Dozen 2
- Christmas Break In
- Downton Abbey
- Godzilla
- Hollow Man
- Joy for Christmas
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Kung Fu Panda 3
- Little Women
- Pulp Fiction
- Stripes
- The Ugly Truth
- Victoria, seasons 1 to 3
- What Lies Beneath
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- Zero Dark Thirty
December 2
- Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, season 2
- Matt Rife: Unwrapped
Available December 3
- My Secret Santa
- The Northman
- Stranded with My Mother in Law, season 3
- With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration
December 4
- A Lot Like Christmas
- The Abandons
- The Believers, season 2
- Forrest Gump
- Fugue State 1986
- I Wish You Had Told Me
- Lali: Time to Step Up
- Mean Girls (2004)
- Mean Girls (2024)
Available December 5
- Jay Kelly
- Love and Wine
- The Making of Jay Kelly
- The New Yorker at 100
- The Night My Dad Saved Christmas
- The Price of Confession
- Owning Manhattan, season 2
December 7
- Babylon
- Cast Away
Available December 8
- Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas
December 9
- Badly in Love
- Blood Coast, season 2
- Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within
- The West Wing, seasons 1 to 7
Available December 10
- The Accident, season 2
- Record of Ragnarok, season 3
- Simon Cowell: The Next Act
December 11
- The Fakenapping
- Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2
- Lost in the Spotlight
- Man Vs Baby
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, season 2
- The Town
Available December 12
- The Amazing Digital Circus, season 1
- City of Shadows
- Home for Christmas, season 3
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
December 13
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
Available December 14
- PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
December 15
- A Cowboy Christmas Romance
- Christmas at the Chalet
- The Christmas Classic
- Christmas on the Alpaca Farm
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 6
Available December 16
- Castle Rock, seasons 1 to 2
- Culinary Class Wars, season 2
December 17
- The Manny, season 3
- Murder in Monaco
- What’s In The Box
Available December 18
- 10DANCE
- Emily in Paris, season 5
December 19
- A Time For Bravery
- Breakdown: 1975
- The Great Flood
- Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day
Available December 22
- The Closer, seasons 1 to 7
- Elway
- Sicily Express
December 23
- Eden
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, season 3
Available December 24
- Downton Abbey: A New Era
- Goodbye June
- Tom Segura: Teacher
December 25
- Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders
- Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings
- Stranger Things 5: Volume 2
Available December 26
- Cover Up
December 29
- Members Only: Palm Beach
Available December 30
- Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
December 31
- Sleeping with Other People
- Stranger Things 5: The Finale