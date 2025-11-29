New Colorado State coach Jim Mora has already lost his first key player to the college football transfer portal. Two days after the program announced his hiring, Mora lost Rams running back Justin Marshall, who will seek his next team in the winter.

Marshall reportedly confirmed his decision to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos on Saturday. The redshirt sophomore has two years of eligibility remaining.

After breaking through in 2024, Marshall entered the 2025 college football season as one of Colorado State's top backfield options. However, he ended up being a distant third option behind redshirt freshman Jalen Dupree and Tulsa transfer Lloyd Avant.

Marshall is the first notable name to hit the transfer portal since Mora's hiring. The decision likely has more to do with Colorado State's previous firing of former head coach Jay Norvell, who played a key role in the top-50 running back recruit's commitment.

Article Continues Below

The Rams have already built excitement for Mora's impending tenure, but they can expect to lose more names to the transfer portal in the coming months. Colorado State has already lost a handful of former stars, including quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolisi, who left the team in late October.

Before committing to Colorado State, Marshall received several intriguing offers, including interest from Indiana, Purdue, Minnesota, Boston College and Wisconsin. The Merrillville, Indiana, native was initially recruited as a receiver and was billed as a three-star prospect.

Marshall hits the portal with 1,317 career rushing yards on 5.1 yards per carry and seven touchdowns through three seasons at Colorado State. Most of that production came in a breakout 2024 campaign, when he was the team's second-leading runner with 746 rushing yards.

Despite his letdown season in 2025, Marshall will likely be a coveted running back prospect in the 2025 college football transfer portal.