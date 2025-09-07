The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big 34-32 win against the New York Jets, and it was an even bigger win for Aaron Rodgers as he was able to defeat his former team. After the game, Rodgers had a little fun with Jets fans as he was walking toward the tunnel with head coach Mike Tomlin beside him.

He put his hand next to his ear as if he couldn't hear the Jets fans, and pulled out a smile afterward.

Aaron Rodgers taunted Jets fans as he and the Steelers leave MetLife Stadium with a win 😆 (via @MikeGarafolo)pic.twitter.com/LIaURrWkhX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rodgers has never been shy of trolling the opposing teams, and this specific moment may have meant more to him as he just played with the Jets last season.

Article Continues Below

It's no surprise that Rodgers taunted the Jets, especially after the type of game that he had. He finished with four touchdown passes, and he became the first Steelers quarterback to do that since 2020.

“Steelers haven't had a QB throw 4 TD passes in a game since November 15th, 2020. That's a span of 76 games and six different starting QBs. Til Aaron Rodgers showed up,” Chris Admanski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Coming into the game and this season alone, there were questions about whether Rodgers still had enough left in the tank to lead a team on offense, and so far, he has quieted those talks. There were also talks on if he and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith could co-exist, but everything looks good so far.

Rodgers may not play like this every week, but if he can be remotely close to this, the Steelers will be in good shape this season.