The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Jonathan Kuminga is on the injury report alongside Stephen Curry, who is ruled out with a left quad injury. Kuminga is listed as questionable and could return on Saturday. Kuminga is dealing with a knee injury, while Al Horford is dealing with a right sciatic nerve injury after a 127-123 loss to the Portland Blazers. Here's everything we know about Jonathan Kuminga's injury and his playing status vs. the Pelicans.

Jonathan Kuminga's injury status vs. Pelicans

Given that Jonathan Kuminga is questionable on the injury report, there is a chance he will be suiting up against the Pelicans. Gary Payton II, dealing with a left sprained ankle, is listed as probable. The Warriors have dropped four of their last five games, including a 104-100 loss to the Houston Rockets in an NBA Cup matchup.

The Warriors will enter Saturday's matchup against the Pelicans with a chance to fall under .500 amid their 10-10 start. After a 6-6 record, following a 126-102 blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Warriors rattled off three consecutive wins before going 1-4 in their last five outings.

Kuminga hasn’t been quite as consistent as he was last season, but he has put together a few standout performances this season. He scored a season-high 25 points in a 131-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, and his 3-point shot has dipped exponentially after shooting at a 45% clip in October. Kuminga is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 47.8% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range. He has missed seven games so far.

Jonathan Kuminga did not play in the Warriors’ earlier meeting against the Pelicans this season in New Orleans. The Warriors defeated New Orleans 124-106 earlier this month. Moses Moody's 32 points, including eight threes, and three steals, led Golden State to an 18-point victory. Jimmy Butler added 18 points and three steals.

However, when it comes to whether Jonthan Kuminga is playing, the answer is maybe.

Warriors injury report

Stephen Curry — Out — Left Quad

Al Horford — Out — Right Sciatic Nerve Irritation

Jonathan Kuminga — Questionable — Bilateral knee; Patellar Tendonitis

De'Anthony Melton — Out — Left ACL Surgery

Gary Payton II — Probable — Left Ankle Sprain

Pelicans injury report

Jordan Hawkins — Out — N/A illness

Herbert Jones — Out — Right Calf Sprain

Karlo Matkovic — Out — Right Calf Sprain

Trey Murphy III — Questionable — Right Elbow Soreness

Dejounte Murray — Out — Right Achilles Rupture

Jordan Poole — Out — Left Quad Strain