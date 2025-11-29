The Tennessee Titans are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, as the team aims to earn its second win of the season. However, it sounds like Tennessee could be without one of its linebackers after one of the players popped up on the injury report on Saturday.

Reports indicate that James Williams, who is 22 years old, is officially questionable for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars due to falling ill, according to Titans Insider Jim Wyatt. Williams plays a backup role at inside linebacker. If he is unable to play, Joe Bachie would be expected to serve as one of the immediate backups behind Cedric Gray and Cody Barton.

“LB James Williams has been added to the Titans' injury report with an Illness and will be listed as questionable for tomorrow's contest.”

Williams has participated in 10 of the available 11 games so far this season. After playing a more prominent role in his rookie campaign, his production has dropped in his second year with the Titans. He's only managed to record four solo tackles this year. It's a considerable drop from his 26 combined tackles (17 solo) and a fumble recovery from a season ago.

Despite being on a six-game losing streak, the Titans have actually played well in their previous three games. Tennessee has only lost by one possession to the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Seattle Seahawks, with Cam Ward's performance against Seattle being the best of his rookie year so far.

With six games remaining on the schedule, the Titans have the opportunity to play spoiler for several teams fighting for a spot in the playoffs. It starts in Week 13 when they take on the Jaguars in Tennessee.