With Sam Darnold signing with the Seahawks, Justin Fields joining the Jets, and Geno Smith being traded from Seattle to Las Vegas, most of the notable quarterback vacancies around the NFL have been filled. But in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are still in the process of determining who the team's starting quarterback will be heading into the 2025 season. The last time the Steelers had a long-term solution at quarterback was during the heyday of Ben Roethlisberger's career, and it doesn't appear that this will change any time soon.

The two players that Pittsburgh's quarterback search has been narrowed to — Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers — have a combined 33 years of NFL experience, and it's no secret that neither one remains at his respective peak. But even still, when asked about who he'd favor in his former team's quarterback search, Ben Roethlisberger didn't hesitate to provide an answer.

“I think that you gotta really consider Russ. Everyone knows what Russ can do with the deep ball, or the moon ball, or the rainbow ball, or whatever you want to call it now,” Roethlisberger said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “You’ve got two deep threats. You’re telling me that you throw that ball up to DK (Metcalf) and GP (George Pickens) and they’re not going to want to go get that go ball?”

Big Ben's point is well-taken, and you would think that with Russell Wilson's familiarity with the recently acquired DK Metcalf — they played together for three years in Seattle — that could potentially tip Pittsburgh's preferences. Additionally, with a year in Arthur Smith's offense under his belt, running things back with Russ as opposed to introducing a stubborn, past-his-prime, Hey I'm off to Estonia for a week 41-year-old into the mix might be viewed as the better of the two options.

If Russ ends up being the choice, it admittedly won't inspire much excitement, but it also won't be a move that feels as desperate as signing Rodgers would. The Steelers have never proven to be a desperate franchise. Why change course now?