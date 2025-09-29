Sep 29, 2025 at 3:05 AM ET

More than 74,000 fans trooped to Croke Park for the first-ever NFL game in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 24-21, in a tightly fought duel.

The Steelers held on to the win despite being outscored by the Vikings, 15-3, in the fourth quarter. Pittsburgh improved to 3-1 and gave quarterback Aaron Rodgers his first-ever victory in an international game.

After the hotly contested game, it was only apt for the Steelers to cool down. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward and linebacker TJ Watt showed everyone the only proper way to do it: Drink a glass of Guinness.

Or two. Or twelve.

“Dub in Dublin deserves @guinness,” wrote Heyward on Instagram.

After all, if you didn't get a Guinness, did Dublin really happen?

Fans commented on Heyward's post and said the Steelers deserved the postgame refreshment.

“Have a Guinness for me. Congratulations on the W,” said @john.puhala.

“You guys had a solid game today. I almost had a stroke in the stands. Proud to be a Steelers fan today! Thanks,” added @szuch525.

“Why are you posting a picture of two goats, bro?” asked @dnlprtx.

“Loved watching you two kick some ass today! Steeler girl forever!🖤💛🙏🏼,” commented @yensheart.

“Offense should’ve stayed on the field late in the 4th to go win the game. Thanks for closing us out. ✊🏽,” posted @slayton.wild.

Watt logged five total tackles and a sack, while Heyward, who recently defended his brother from criticisms, contributed a quarterback hit. They teamed up for a big play in the third quarter when Watt intercepted the pass of quarterback Carson Wentz and the ball was tipped by Heyward at the line of scrimmage.

Rodgers starred for Pittsburgh, going 18-of-22 for 200 yards and a touchdown pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf, who had five receptions for 126 yards.

As they say in Dublin: Here we go, Steelers!