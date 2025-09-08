The Pittsburgh Steelers celebrated a pair of wins over the weekend, starting with the revised contract for AP NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward on Saturday, followed by their season-opening 34-32 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

It was also the regular-season debut in a Steelers uniform for former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who helped his new team get off to a 1-0 start on the season.

Heyward, who agreed to a revised contract on Saturday, wasn't a guarantee to play against the Jets before the news was announced. He ultimately finished with three total tackles as part of the victory, but didn't feel like discussing his new contract in the immediate aftermath of the win. Instead, he chose to keep the focus on the team as a whole after their good start to the new season.

“I don’t really want to talk about it now,” Heyward said via Steelers now. “I’ll answer that later. It’s not anything special, but we just won a big freaking game against the New York Jets. New quarterback. New freaking weapons. New freaking players on our side of the ball. Big win. I can’t really focus on anything else.”

His new deal will see him get paid $3.2 million in incentives tied to playoffs and playoff wins.

Heyward and the Steelers will now begin preparations to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Cam Heyward pointed toward his future prior to agreeing to a revised contract

Shortly before signing his revised contract with the Steelers, Heyward denied any allegations of greed and said that he's simply trying to set himself and his family up financially after his retirement from the NFL.

“I have to make a decision for my family,” Heyward said Friday via TribLive. “This is a business. I cannot play this game forever. And just like I’m maximizing on the field, I want to be maximized outside of it, and I want to be taken care of that way.

“It’s not being greedy, it’s just the way this game is. It’s ‘not for long,’ N-F-L. So, I would tell every guy, maximize your opportunities.”

Heyward, the 2023 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, is also a four-time first-team All-Pro.