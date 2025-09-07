The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cam Heyward beat the clock and agree to a revised contract ahead of Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The four-time First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle can earn up to $18 million during the 2025-26 campaign after the organization decided to add $3 million worth of incentives to his deal.

Although Heyward was already practicing in the lead-up to Week 1, there was still some uncertainty about his status. The franchise great's availability is not in question whatsoever following this news. He will try to begin his 15th NFL season on a high note and help Pittsburgh earn a victory in the Meadowlands.

Heyward was still embodying his captain responsibilities off the field, doing his best to provide continued leadership to the locker room while also trying to sort out his financial conflict with the team. That is always a tough balancing act, but such multi-tasking is perceived as “just part of the business” rather than contradictory tactics. Besides, there are not many players who are more likely to receive grace and understanding than No. 97 on the Steelers.

Cam Heyward is still an integral member of the Steelers

Following a brief hold-in at training camp, Heyward rejoined his squad on the field and ramped up his preparation for the new season. He sacrificed his leverage but was still able to reach a resolution with the only NFL home he has ever known. The 36-year-old joins 2021 Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt in comprising a huge piece of Pittsburgh's identity. Four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers may indeed be this group's X-factor, but Steelers football remains synonymous with hard-hitting defense.

And Heyward is a big reason why. The seven-time Pro Bowler is still one of the best at his position, posting eight sacks, 20 QB hits, 35 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 11 pass breakups last season. He played in every game in 2024-25, and Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin will rely on him to log a considerable workload again in the upcoming campaign. The fan favorite will now feel emotionally capable of striving for that goal after ending this conflict.

He is grateful to put the spotlight back on the gridiron. “Cam Heyward said the other day he’s ‘had to have a lot of tough conversations with my family' regarding whether to play against the Jets,” NFL Network's Mike Garafolo posted on X. “Now, those conversations will solely be things like, ‘Go Steelers.' Heyward locked in and ready for the 2025 season.”

A singularly-focused Heyward is an unpleasant thought for the Jets and their fans. Opening kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.