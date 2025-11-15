The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at Acrisure Stadium without two of their primary defensive starters. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (pectoral) and cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) have both been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup, dealing a major blow to the Steelers as they take on a team that routed them for 470 yards and won 33-31 in Week 7.

Highsmith, who has amassed 5.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and 15 tackles in seven games this season, missed practice all week due to a pectoral injury sustained in the Week 10 25-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The 28-year-old outside linebacker will sit out, allowing for Nick Herbig to see an expanded role at outside linebacker. Rookie Jack Sawyer is also likely to contribute more snaps, while a practice squad promotion could provide additional depth at OLB.

Meanwhile, Slay, a 12-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowler, will not suit up because of a concussion suffered in the same Week 10 matchup. Although he participated in a limited practice on Friday, he did not progress enough through the league’s concussion protocol to play. The 34-year-old has been inconsistent this season after signing a one-year deal in the offseason, going sackless in nine games while garnering 28 tackles and one tackle for loss. In his absence, James Pierre is likely to start, with Brandin Echols and Joey Porter Jr. rounding out the cornerback rotation.

Pittsburgh linebacker Cole Holcomb (illness) will also miss a third consecutive game, and starting guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring/knee) remain questionable. On a brighter note, safety Jabrill Peppers (quad), offensive tackle Broderick Jones (groin), and receiver Scotty Miller (finger) are all cleared to play.

The Steelers have been going through an offensive drought. They managed just 10 points in their Week 10 loss to the Chargers, which was their lowest output since Christmas Day 2024 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in total yardage, averaging 280.7 yards per game, and is averaging just 85.7 rushing yards per contest.

The Steelers defense, which currently allows a league-high 269.4 passing yards per game, faces significant pressure to contain Cincinnati’s passing attack without Slay and Highsmith on the field.