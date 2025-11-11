On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 5-4 on the 2025 NFL season with a frustrating road loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Steelers' defense played at least acceptably in this game, the offense was unable to get much of anything going in what was the worst game of the season so far for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Although Rodgers has mostly been solid this year, Sunday's letdown against Los Angeles had some wondering whether or not head coach Mike Tomlin could explore other options to step under center moving forward.

However, Tomlin echoed a different sentiment during a recent media availability.

“Sunday night was what it was,” Tomlin said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “But I have no long-term reservations about his ability to play the position and play the position at a high level for us.”

“I'm not going to chalk it up to an off night, but there are no long-term concerns,” he added.

After the game on Sunday, Rodgers also got candid about what went wrong.

“A lot of stuff wasn't working,” Rodgers said. “We were bad on third down. I was just a little bit off. … I missed, obviously, some throws, for sure. And then we weren't getting guys open and just put it all together times the guys were open. I missed some throws I usually make.”

Overall, the Steelers are in the middle of their yearly tradition of hitting a freefall in the second half of the season after getting off to a hot start. Making matters worse is the fact that the Baltimore Ravens are starting to pick up steam in the AFC North, and it's possible that the Ravens will have either caught up to or even surpassed Pittsburgh in the standings by the time the two teams match up for the first time in December.

In any case, the Steelers will next hit the field on Sunday vs the Cincinnati Bengals.