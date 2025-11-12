The best part of 2025 for Will Howard so far has been learning at Aaron Rodgers’ hip, even while rehabbing the hand injury that cost him the preseason. The rookie told The Pat McAfee Show in August that Rodgers has been generous with answers and hard on standards, a daily tutorial he called invaluable for a planned developmental year as QB2. He admitted the IR stint “killed” him, but the goal remained the same: soak up everything until his number is called.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh put structure behind that plan. The Steelers activated quarterback Will Howard from Reserve/Injured to the 53, signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to the practice squad, waived running back Trey Sermon, and released defensive back Darrick Forest from the practice squad.

Howard, a sixth-rounder out of Ohio State who first starred at Kansas State, returned to practice Oct. 22 and was nearing the end of his 21-day window. He said getting back on the field felt like “being a little kid playing football again,” and he intends to treat scout-team snaps as live reps, especially against Pittsburgh’s first-team defense. This roster update and all quoted team commentary are from the Steelers’ official release.

Howard’s college resume explains the investment. He appeared in 50 games across K-State and Ohio State, with 9,796 passing yards and 83 touchdowns, then set Buckeye records in 2024 for completion percentage and eight 80-percent games while leading OSU to 14 wins and a national title. The Steelers think the arm talent and processing can marinate behind Rodgers without compromising the present.

Article Continues Below

The Samuel move is a classic low-risk veteran depth add at a priority spot. A 2021 second-rounder, he started 47 games for the Chargers with six interceptions and 37 pass breakups before back issues limited him last season.

Pittsburgh gets a scheme-versatile cover man who can climb quickly if the health cooperates, and he joins a room that already leans on high-IQ communicators.

Jalen Ramsey’s reaction captured the locker room vibe. The Florida State alumnus blasted out a celebratory welcome to his fellow Seminole on social media, a small but telling pulse check on chemistry in a secondary that wants to lighten the load on Rodgers by flipping fields and stealing possessions down the stretch.