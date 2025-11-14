Rookie quarterback Will Howard received a shot in the arm on Thursday after the Pittsburgh Steelers included him in the active roster for the rest of the season.

While Howard has yet to play a single snap, coming off the injured reserve must still feel good, as he now has the chance—no matter how slim it is—to make his debut.

Drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round out of Ohio State, the 24-year-old signal-caller said he continues to be a sponge in his first season. He also tipped his hat to star teammate Aaron Rodgers for guiding him even though he's not playing.

“I'm able to just sit back and kind of—I literally have a Word document of the nuggets I get from Aaron every day,” said Howard in a video posted by 93.7 The Fan on X.

“If there's something that he tells me or something he says in meetings, I'll try to write it down. Just have a little bank of the things that I'm learning.”

#Steelers rookie Will Howard said he keeps a list of all the tips Aaron Rodgers gives him, most are the little details key to playing quarterback pic.twitter.com/F3IkrFdxjg — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) November 13, 2025

With that conscientious attitude, Howard will only endear himself more to the 41-year-old Rodgers, who has always espoused the importance of paying attention to details.

With the way Rodgers has been playing, it's safe to say that the Steelers' quarterback rotation won't change anytime soon. Howard will have to wait for his turn. Not to mention that he's still third in the depth chart behind Rodgers and veteran backup Mason Rudolph.

Pittsburgh, currently owning a 5-4 record, will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.