The AFC North has rarely lacked drama, and Week 11 promises more of the same. The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-6) in a divisional rematch dripping with playoff implications. The Steelers are desperate to regain their footing after a sluggish 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rivals collide

Against the Chargers, Aaron Rodgers looked uncharacteristically mortal. He threw two interceptions and struggled to sustain drives. Pittsburgh’s offense has sputtered in recent weeks. A home date against a leaky Bengals defense might be exactly what they need to rediscover their groove.

Meanwhile, the Bengals enter the contest rested and regrouped after a bye week that came at the perfect time. Their defense was shredded for 47 points by the Chicago Bears in Week 9. That overshadowed another big performance from Joe Flacco, who threw for over 300 yards. The Bengals’ defense ranks among the league’s worst, though. They have gived up more yards per play than any team over the past month.

This isn’t the first time these teams have crossed paths in 2025. In Week 7, Cincinnati edged Pittsburgh in a 33-31 thriller behind Flacco’s late-game heroics. The rematch has a tone of desperation, though. The Steelers, currently clinging to an AFC Wild Card spot, can’t afford another divisional loss. The Bengals would love nothing more than to play spoiler and complete the season sweep. As always, expect a physical, emotional, and high-stakes AFC North battle in front of a raucous crowd at Acrisure Stadium.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Steelers and the Bengals in week 11 of the 2025 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers will have a vintage game

It’s been an up-and-down campaign for Rodgers. However, Week 11 presents the perfect opportunity for a signature performance. After a dismal outing against the Chargers, Rodgers will get a chance to pick apart one of the most vulnerable defenses in football. The Bengals rank near the bottom of the league in total defense, allowing explosive plays in bunches.

Rodgers has made a career out of bouncing back after poor performances. This feels like one of those classic moments where he reminds everyone why he’s a multiple-time MVP. Expect Pittsburgh to dial up tempo early and use quick passes to get Rodgers comfortable before testing Cincinnati deep. DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III will both have favorable matchups against a secondary that’s given up a league-high number of passing plays over 20 yards.

Rodgers should top 300 passing yards and throws three touchdowns. That will silence critics who have questioned whether he still has elite performances left in him.

Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will feast

Of course, the Bengals have offensive weapons capable of lighting up any defense. Week 11 could be another fireworks show for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Steelers’ secondary is in rough shape. They will miss veteran corner Darius Slay due to a concussion. That’s a recipe for disaster against one of the league’s best wide receiver duos.

Chase has been virtually unstoppable when given space. Higgins, meanwhile, has rediscovered his rhythm as a downfield threat. The last time these teams met, both receivers combined for over 200 yards and two touchdowns. That was against a healthier Pittsburgh defense. If Flacco gets enough time in the pocket, it could be another long night for the Pittsburgh corners.

Both Chase and Higgins will surpass 100 receiving yards. At least one of them finds the end zone twice. Flacco’s chemistry with his top targets will keep Cincinnati’s offense humming.

TJ Watt will record two sacks and a forced fumble

Steelers fans want to see TJ Watt’s dominance in divisional games. Watt, who has just six sacks this season, historically thrives in high-energy, high-stakes environments like this. On the other side, Flacco is not known for mobility. He will face heavy pressure early and often. Expect Watt to exploit matchups and force the Bengals to dedicate extra protection to his side. That, in turn, will open opportunities for Alex Highsmith and Cameron Heyward to collapse the pocket from the opposite end.

Watt will finally have a breakout game in 2025. He will record two sacks and force a fumble. That should set up a short field that leads directly to Pittsburgh points.

Steelers win at the end in another AFC North thriller

If history is any indication, this matchup will come down to the wire. Rodgers will have the final say. In Week 7, Flacco led a late drive to lift the Bengals past the Steelers. This time, the roles reverse. The Bengals’ defense has been hemorrhaging points, and Pittsburgh’s defense will make just one more key stop than Cincinnati’s can manage.

Look for Rodgers to orchestrate a vintage fourth-quarter drive. A field goal from Chris Boswell will seal the victory. The final score? Steelers 30, Bengals 27. Pittsburgh’s win won’t just avenge their earlier loss. It will also keep them in the AFC playoff hunt while further burying Cincinnati’s fading postseason hopes.