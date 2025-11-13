There are only five weeks left until fantasy football playoffs begin in Week 15. Rosters should be taking shape, with most leagues' trade deadlines likely coming up next week.

Each week, fantasy managers need to make roster decisions to put themselves in the best position possible. During the middle portion of the season, that usually includes working around bye weeks. But in Week 11, only the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints do not play.

From a fantasy quarterback perspective, your starter is probably not affected. At least not with bye weeks. But there are several top-ranked QBs facing difficult matchups. For instance, Patrick Mahomes plays in Denver, and Lamar Jackson is in Cleveland. You are obviously still starting both of those players.

But there are other pitfalls that you can avoid, hence part of the reason for this column.

So, let's get to our Week 11 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Start 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers

This may sound crazy, but Aaron Rodgers should be started this week in almost every league. I know, I know, he and the Pittsburgh Steelers offense were completely inept last week. But the Los Angeles Chargers defense has been doing that most of the season.

This week, the Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals at home. The same Bengals defense that made Justin Fields look like an All-Pro two weeks ago, before throwing for 12 yards through three quarters last week.

Rodgers threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns against Cincinnati a month ago. That was his second 4-touchdown game of the season. He should throw a minimum of two this week, with upside for more.

Start J.J. McCarthy

The next player on the list might surprise you also. Minnesota Vikings signal-caller J.J. McCarthy can also be streamed. Similar to Rodgers, he has a great matchup in front of him against a flailing Chicago Bears defense.

Chicago has especially struggled against mobile quarterbacks. Last week, Jaxson Dart had 25 fantasy points through three quarters before sustaining a concussion. He did so utilizing his legs effectively and often.

That is what puts McCarthy on this list. He is averaging 28 rush yards per game with two scores (in four games). His floor is solid, even if his ceiling is not.

Jacoby Brissett can be started

The Arizona Cardinals have turned the page on Kyler Murray. Sure, Murray is on injured reserve, but the writing is on the wall.

Jacoby Brissett injected life into the Cardinals' offense. He should do so again this week against the San Francisco 49ers. In a game where the Cardinals are 2.5-point underdogs at home, they should be trailing.

Even without Marvin Harrison Jr., who is out with appendicitis, the Cards should be able to move the ball against this 49ers secondary. If you are in a pinch, you could do worse.

Sit Bo Nix

Earlier, we mentioned that Mahomes has a tough matchup against the Broncos. But he is Mahomes, and you are starting him. His counterpart in that game, who was actually drafted in fantasy football leagues ahead of him, Bo Nix, will also face a stiff test.

The Chiefs' defense, outside of two games this year, has looked stellar. Meanwhile, the Broncos' offense has been putrid. There is zero reason to expect that to change in Week 11.

Do not start Nix this week. I would happily play both McCarthy and Rodgers over him.

Sit Lions QB Jared Goff

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been feast or famine this year. Most of the time, he has feasted on opposing secondaries. It isn't that hard to do with so much talent around him.

But this week, Goff travels to Philadelphia to play the Eagles. Not only does Philly present a difficult challenge for Goff, but so too does the weather. Let's not forget Goff outdoors in the cold.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s, so not's not that bad. But there is a chance for precipitation, making matters worse. I am staying away from Goff in all leagues.