The Cleveland Browns were beating the Baltimore Ravens 16-10 at halftime on the power of a pick-six. During the break, Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel went into concussion protocol, leading the way for Shedeur Sanders' NFL debut. The Colorado product came onto the field to a rousing applause from the home crowd.

Browns fans went nuts for Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/jP2hGZJiKV https://t.co/JalTtPNs5z — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sanders completed two passes on his first possession, but a penalty and a sack forced a punt without getting a first down. The lefty Gabriel has been the quarterback since taking over for Joe Flacco in Week 5. With Flacco now on the Bengals, Sanders has risen into the QB2 role.

Sanders was drafted in the fifth round, after the Browns had already taken Gabriel, ending his draft slide. Coming into his final college year, he was seen as one of the top quarterbacks in the class. But a shaky season under his dad, Deion Sanders, with the Buffaloes landed him much further down the board. Plus, teams were not willing to get involved with the Sanders media attention that would follow the quarterback.

Article Continues Below

Gabriel has not been great for the Browns since taking over. He has cracked 200 passing yards just once and has a 1-4 record as the starter. That led the Cleveland crowd to cheer the quarterback change without knowing it was due to injury. Sanders provides hope in the unknown for Cleveland, which is all they have at the position right now.

The Browns have a chance to beat the Ravens and throw a serious curveball into the AFC North race. Many fans chalked this up as a win for Baltimore on their autumn tear through the division after a rough start. But Sanders now has a chance to put his personal stamp on the game and the race.

Can Shedeur Sanders become the story of the game in his NFL debut?