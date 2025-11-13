Recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered through an ugly road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that dropped their record to 5-4 on the 2025 NFL season. It was the worst game of the year by a mile for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who could not get much of anything going against an elite Chargers defensive unit.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has since reaffirmed his commitment to Rodgers as the team's starting quarterback going forward, despite the setback, and recently, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith echoed a similar sentiment.

“It's all of us…It's a collective effort. It's never on one person … I put it on myself. Not the result you wanted but you get a chance to come back and we got to play well,” said Smith, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Indeed, Rodgers wasn't the only Steelers player who didn't perform well in the game against Los Angeles, but he certainly didn't help the cause either, going 16-31 and throwing two interceptions against just one touchdown.

It remains to be seen what, if any, adjustments the Steelers will make moving forward to try to rekindle some of the offensive firepower they put on display the week before against the Indianapolis Colts in what was by far their most impressive performance of the season to date. Meanwhile, the Steelers' defense has been playing relatively well in recent weeks, although they too had a somewhat forgettable performance in the dud against Los Angeles.

In any case, the Steelers will next try to avenge their recent inexplicable loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with a rematch against their AFC North divisional foes, this time at home, on Sunday afternoon. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from Pittsburgh.