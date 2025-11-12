The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that sparked both excitement and nostalgia among NFL and college football fans alike. On Tuesday, the team signed cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to their practice squad, marking the 26-year-old’s official return to the league after recovering from spinal-fusion surgery. But it was teammate Jalen Ramsey’s reaction that turned the signing into a viral moment.

The signing also reflects the team’s ongoing effort to strengthen its secondary with experienced, high-IQ defenders.

The veteran defensive back took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to welcome his fellow Florida State alum to the organization, celebrating the reunion with a message that quickly gained traction across social media.

“LESGO!!!!! my Nole brother!”

The post symbolized more than just excitement — it reflected a genuine connection between two defensive standouts once forged at Florida State University. Ramsey’s enthusiasm highlighted the brotherhood that runs deep through the Seminole football program and underscored how shared roots can strengthen team chemistry within the Steelers locker room.

For Samuel Jr., this moment carries added meaning. The former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from back surgery. Now cleared for full participation, he joins a Steelers secondary anchored by Ramsey at free safety, alongside Kyle Dugger at strong safety and cornerbacks Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr., and Brandin Echols in the nickel role. The addition of the cornerback provides valuable depth, experience, and competition for a unit adjusting to injuries as Pittsburgh pushes toward the playoff stretch.

Beyond the roster move, Ramsey’s post resonated with fans as a reminder of leadership and support within one of the NFL’s most respected defenses. The Florida State reunion adds another storyline to Pittsburgh’s season — blending a comeback tale with the chemistry of a defensive backfield built on trust, swagger, and shared history.

As the Steelers continue their push for an AFC playoff berth, Ramsey’s message captures what this team is becoming — one defined by talent, unity, and belief. In Pittsburgh, it’s bigger than football. It’s family.